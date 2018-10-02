Deliveroo extends subscription service to Singapore, offering unlimited free delivery

Food delivery operator Deliveroo is extending its subscription service to Singapore, offering unlimited free delivery for a monthly fee of S$10.9 (US$8).

The Deliveroo Plus subscription service also includes exclusive discounts for members each month, according to the UK-headquartered company. Subscribers who enrol by November 2018 also get the first month free.

Qoo10 to 'renew focus' on Singapore e-commerce market One of the earliest e-commerce market players in Singapore, Qoo10 is planning a new round of funding as it looks to refocus on the local market, which it says still offers significant growth potential. Read More

Deliveroo charges a S$3 delivery fee for each order in Singapore, where more than half of its customers chalk up at least three orders a month.

The subscription service, which was first piloted in the UK last year, currently also is available in Spain, France, and Ireland.

Deliveroo's Singapore general manager Sidharth Shanker said: "Deliveroo Plus presents a fantastic way for us to offer better value for money to customers. The UK launch showed us that people really do love the service and Deliveroo is working on making it even better with tons of additional promotions, rewards, and discounts from their favourite Deliveroo restaurants."

The food delivery vendor last month also launched its delivery-only kitchen service Deliveroo Editions in Singapore, allowing customers to choose dishes from multiple restaurants in a single order. This offering, however, has yet to be made nationwide and is available only in specific areas.

Apart from Singapore, Deliveroo also operates in 12 countries including Australia and Hong Kong.

The expansion of its service offerings comes amidst increasing competition in the Singapore market, which now includes providers such as Foodpanda, Honestbee, and GrabFood.

Ride-sharing company Grab, in particular, has raised funds to the tune of US$2 billion and is looking to bolster its service portfolio to become an "everyday super app", where it aims to facilitate essential services consumers need daily, including transport, food delivery, and payments.