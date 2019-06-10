Dell EMC, Cisco bolster VxBlock partnership

Dell EMC and Cisco outlined new converged infrastructure integrations primarily though VxBlock 1000 and server, networking, storage and data protection.
Earlier this year, Dell EMC and Cisco extended a long-standing systems integrator deal. EMC, Cisco and VMware were longtime partners before Dell acquired EMC.
The announcements, timed with Cisco Live, include the following:
- Integrated Cisco compute (UCS) and storage 32G options. In a nutshell, NVMe will be extended throughout VxBlock. Dell EMC said the compute and storage options will be available later in June.
- Dell EMC will extend its data protection for VxBlock to hybrid and multi-cloud deployments including AWS. Options will include protecting VMware workloads with Data Domain Virtual Edition and cloud disaster recovery. Availability will be in July.
- VxBlock Central 2.0, which has modular licensing, enhanced analytics and upgrade options. VxBlock Central software aims to simplify converged infrastructure administration via automation. VxBlock Central 2.0 will be available in July.
As for the VxBlock Central 2.0 licensing there's a free tier with the purchase of VxBlock, a license for workflow automation, advanced analytics, and lifecycle management.
