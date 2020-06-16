Dell launches PowerScale storage systems, eyes unstructured data workloads

Dell Technologies has launched Dell EMC PowerScale, a new family of storage systems designed for unstructured data, as the company continues to simplify its portfolio.
According to the company, Dell EMC PowerScale includes the company's best server hardware and storage software to manage unstructured data across data centers, edge and public cloud.
On the software front, PowerScale OneFS has new enhanced data reduction technology, access to AWS S3 objects and support for Ansible, Kubernetes and OpenShift. OneFS is the operating system that powers Dell EMC Isilon systems.
Dell EMC Data IQ software was also launched to surface unstructured data across private and public clouds.
As for the hardware, the PowerScale family features 1U PowerEdge-based PowerScale nodes and Isilon all-flash, hybrid and archive nodes on PowerScale OneFS 9.0.
Caitlin Gordon, vice president of product marketing at Dell, said PowerScale is designed for multiple unstructured data use cases, but media, oil and gas and transportation are key industries for the systems.
Key points about the systems, which are generally available:
- PowerScale clusters can stale from 11TB raw capacity to 50PB. Nodes are designed to be added to PowerScale or existing Isilon clusters in a minute.
- PowerScale includes automation tools to distribute resources and flexible failover policies for better storage utilization.
- The systems include programmable infrastructure with container frameworks.
- PowerScale OneFS 9.0 has multiprotocol support.
