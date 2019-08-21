Dell releases latest Linux developer laptop with Comet Lake CPU

What's holding the Linux desktop back? Linus Torvalds looks to Chromebooks and Android for the future of the Linux desktop, while Linux Mint developers aren't happy with each other.

When it comes to Linux laptops for professionals, it's hard to beat Dell's XPS 13 Developer Edition. Now, with its latest Ubuntu-Linux powered XPS 13 release, Dell continues to set the standard for high-end programmer laptops.

These new laptops are built on the 10th-generation Intel Cor i5-10210U processor, Comet Lake. These will arrive on Sept. 5. In October, Dell will upgrade its laptop still further with six-core Intel Core Comet Lake CPUs. Can you say fast? I knew you could.

For networking, the latest XPS 13s use the Killer AX1650 (2×2) built on Intel Wi-Fi 6 Chipset. This supports the latest Wi-Fi standards and Bluetooth 5.0. That means, if your routers support Wi-Fi 6 (aka 802.11ax), you'll see significantly faster network speeds.

It also comes with up to 16GB of RAM, a fingerprint reader, a narrow bezel around its 14-inch InfinityEdge display, as well as a 100% sRGB color gamut. Another nice upgrade in this system is the webcam has finally been moved to the top of the display. So, we can finally say good-bye to the "nose cam."

These new laptop models will run Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. This Ubuntu will be supported for 10 years. That means, if you wanted, you could still be running this laptop in April 2028.

I don't know if I'll still be running this laptop in a decade, but I do know many developers will be happily using it soon and for the next few years.

