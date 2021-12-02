Deloitte acquires Oracle Cloud Infrastructure firm BIAS

Deloitte announced its acquisition of BIAS, a cloud consulting firm that specializes in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) market. BIAS brings with it both commercial and government contracts across several US states and federal agencies.

BIAS also offers assets to expand Deloitte's advisory, implementation, and operational services with a presence in both the US and India. The new owner expects to apply the incoming tools and personnel to expanding and building presences in the cloud infrastructure, database, middleware, applications, analytics, and security product arenas.

"This acquisition underscores the strategic priority Deloitte places on advancing business disruption with cloud technology," said Amit Chaudhary, cloud-engineering offering leader and principal at Deloitte Consulting.

Deloitte already operated within the application, infrastructure, and transformation portions of the OCI market. Still, this transaction will allow it to expand into the migration aspects of the field while also growing its enterprise product catalogue with additional offerings and capacity.

Although this Deloitte's first purchase of an OCI-focused company this year, it spent the earlier part of 2021 scooping up cybersecurity firms, including digital risk protection company Terbium Labs and cloud security orchestration provider CloudQuest.

The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.