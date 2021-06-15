Deloitte scoops up digital risk protection company Terbium Labs

Deloitte has made another acquisition in the cybersecurity space, announcing Tuesday that it has scooped up Baltimore-based digital risk protection company Terbium Labs. The tax and auditing giant said Terbium Labs' services -- which include a digital risk protection platform that aims to helps organizations detect and remediate data exposure, theft, or misuse -- will join Deloitte's cyber practice and bolster its Detect & Respond offering suite.

Terbium Labs' digital risk platform leverages AI, machine learning, and patented data fingerprinting technologies to identify illicit use of sensitive data online.

Deloitte said that adding the Terbium Labs business to its portfolio would enable the company to offer clients another way to continuously monitor for data exposed on the open, deep, or dark web.

"Finding sensitive or proprietary data once it leaves an organization's perimeter can be extremely challenging," said Kieran Norton, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory's infrastructure solution leader, and principal. "Advanced cyber threat intelligence, paired with remediation of data risk exposure requires a balance of advanced technology, keen understanding of regulatory compliance and fine-tuning with an organization's business needs and risk profile."

Terbium Labs is Deloitte's third cyber-related acquisition in 2021 as the company aims to bolster its existing cybersecurity offerings that aid clients in threat management and intelligence. Deloitte previously bought cyber threat hunting provider Root9B and cloud security posture management provider CloudQuest.

Deloitte stands as one of the largest private companies in the US, selling tax, auditing, consulting, and cybersecurity advisory services to major governments and large Fortune 500 multinationals.

The financial terms of the Terbium Labs deal were not disclosed.