Digital transformation efforts changing companies, careers, teams on multiple fronts

Companies that are more mature at digital business are more likely to partner, develop cross-functional teams and adopt ethics policies, according to a survey of 4,800 managers by Deloitte and MIT Sloan Management Review.

The study, which is in its eighth year, highlights that digital business transformation efforts are commonplace and now it's a case of maturation. The study also highlights how managers expect their companies and careers to change in unforeseen ways due to digitization.

Key findings include:

80% of respondents from digital-maturing companies say their organizations foster partnerships with outside groups and partners. That percentage drops to 59% at companies that are developing their digital business skills and 33% at enterprises at companies in the early stages of transformation.

83% of respondents at digitally mature firms use cross-functional teams.

76% of digitally mature companies have adopted ethics policies compared to 62% at developing enterprises.

35% of respondents across all companies say they are talking enough about the ethical implications of digital business.

46% of CEOS say they are spending enough time on digital business ethics.

44% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that digital innovation is a strength of their organization. 35% disagreed or strongly disagreed.

74% agreed or strongly agreed that their organization's leaders think digital innovation should be a core competency.

34% of respondents said they disagreed or strongly disagreed that their companies put enough resources behind innovation.

26% said 10 percent or less of their work involves the opportunity to experiment and innovate.

21% said alignment of goals and strategy was the biggest challenge to leveraging digital innovation partnerships.

74% of respondents said digital technologies and innovations have increased concerns about privacy.

56% of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed that they will have fundamentally different careers in 10 years due to digital trends.

