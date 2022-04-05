Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn one of the most popular programming language with these $30 Python courses

This bundle features beginner-to-advanced level training led by industry professionals.

 StackCommerce

The world's most popular programming languages tend to vary a bit from year to year, but there's one stalwart that isn't going anywhere: Python. It has long been the programming language most computer scientists recommend learning first because it's relatively easy to understand, and its general-purpose nature makes it extremely useful in a wide range of applications. These days, even entry-level Python programmers can make around $90,000 per year.

If you've always wanted to learn how to code, or you're a veteran who has somehow missed Python, the Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle can help. This 10-course bundle offers training from some of the web's best instructors, including Juan Galvan (4.4/5 instructor rating), Joe Rahl (4.6/5 rating), and Edouard Renard (4.6/5 rating).

The comprehensive bundle will get you up to speed with the absolute basics of Python 3 before moving to more advanced coursework. You'll learn how to install Python 3 on Windows, Linux, and macOS, run Python instructions in the Python Shell, and understand the foundational tenets of coding with Python. As you work, you'll create software programs, scrape websites, build automation, and more to familiarize yourself with the language's many applications.

The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

You'll also explore basic and advanced data types, understand flow control, and progress into some advanced applications. For example, you'll learn how to set up automatic stock trading, begin programming GUIs, and use Apache Spark 3 for real-time stream processing through practical training. That's all just scratching the surface of both what you'll learn and what you can do with your Python expertise.

Learn the world's most popular programming language with the Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

