DJI announces $999 Mavic Air 2S featuring 5.4K video

DJI recently announced the first generation DJI FPV drone that's capable of streaming high-speed maneuvers directly to the pilot's headset, and now the company is announcing a slight upgrade to last year's Mavic Air 2.

With the Mavic Air 2S, DJI takes a similar approach to Apple and its iPhone naming scheme for small updates in between big releases.

The Air 2S boasts a 1-inch sensor that will capture 20-megapixel photos and up to 5.4K video at 30 frames-per-second.

Other notable upgrades include: DJI's Advanced Pilot Assistance System (APAS) 4.0 for maneuvering around objects during flight; Ocusync 3.0, or O3, for a more stable connection during flights up to 12 kilometers away; and a new MasterShots feature where the drone autonomously moves to capture content and merge it all into a video when it's done.

DJI Mavic Air 2S Spec sheet For those who want to geek out on a spec sheet, here are some highlights: 31 minutes of flight time

20-megapixel photos

Hyperlight, scene recognition, HDR

5.4K video at 30fps

4K video at 60fps/150Mbps

Up to 8x zoom during video (1080p/30fps)

8GB of internal storage

H264/H265 support

Color profiles include Normal 8 bit, D-Log 10 bit, or HLG 10 bit.

ADB-S to detect nearby aircraft $999 at DJI

As is usually the case for DJI's lineup, the Air 2S comes in two different packages. There's the standard package that includes the Air 2S, remote controller, battery, and necessary parts/cables that cost $999. Then, there's the Fly More Combo that costs $1,299, includes everything in the basic package, in addition to two more batteries, ND filters, a charging hub, and a bag to carry everything.

You can order the Mavic Air 2S right now.