DJI temporarily suspends operations in Russia and Ukraine

Chinese drone maker DJI dropped a quick note on Tuesday to state it was suspending operations in Russia and Ukraine.

"DJI is internally reassessing compliance requirements in various jurisdictions," the note said.

"Pending the current review, DJI will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine. We are engaging with customers, partners and other stakeholders regarding the temporary suspension of business operations in the affected territories."

A week earlier, the company said it deplored any harm caused by the use of its products, particularly militarily. DJI said it produces products for consumers, and is "unequivocally opposed" to attempts that mount munition on its drones and has refused customisations for military use.

"DJI believes strongly in these principles. Our distributors, resellers, and other business partners have committed to following it when they sell and use our products," it said.

"They agree not to sell DJI products to customers who clearly plan to use them for military purposes, or help modify our products for military use, and they understand we will terminate our business relationship with them if they cannot adhere to this commitment."

In March, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov accused Russia of using DJI drones to kill children, and called on DJI to block products being used in Ukraine that were not brought there, and to block drones purchased and activated in Russia, Syria, and Lebanon.

