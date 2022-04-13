How to not crash or lose your drone

Become a member of any drone forum or Facebook group, and you'll quickly notice a pattern. Someone posts that they've bought a drone, and a few days later, that same someone is posting that they've crashed or lost their drone.

I see this pretty much daily.

And it's quite saddening, partly because the main reason for this is operator error. It could more than likely be avoided by following a few simple tips.

I've flown many hundreds of miles with a range of drones (both large and tiny) over the years, and so far (knock on wood), I've not had a crash or flyaway with a drone. I put this down partly to having -- and following -- a comprehensive pre-flight checklist.

This checklist can help prevent problems that get drone operators into trouble:

Check the weather, especially for high winds and gusts (your manual should tell you the maximum windspeed that is safe for your drone)

If you're new to drone flying, familiarize yourself with the drone and controls before takeoff, and take some short practice flights to get used to takeoff and landings

Check the drone for damage before each flight, especially the propellers (replace any showing any signs of damage) and batteries (check for bulging)

If you've replaced propellers, double-check that you've fitted the correct ones (different corners of the drone will take different propellers)

Charge everything before a flight

Remove any gimbal or propeller guards

Switch the remote control on before turning the drone on (this is far safer than turning the drone on first)

Let the drone get a GPS lock before taking off (check your manual on how to check for this, and note that some drones won't allow takeoff to happen unless the drone has a good GPS lock)

Take off in a clear area, away from trees and building the drone could fly into (drones can be somewhat erratic on initial takeoff, so give them space)

Let the drone hover at about 2 to 3 meters (6 to 10 feet) for 30 seconds to stabilize, to warm up the battery if the weather is cold, and to get a fix on its launch position in case it needs to do an emergency return to home (DJI drones will inform you that "the home point has been updated")

