How to not crash or lose your drone

Drone crashes and flyaways are scarily common. These tips will help you become a safer drone operator.

Become a member of any drone forum or Facebook group, and you'll quickly notice a pattern. Someone posts that they've bought a drone, and a few days later, that same someone is posting that they've crashed or lost their drone.

ZDNet Recommends

The best photography drones

The best photography drones

This lineup of aerial hardware fits a variety of enterprise photography and video use cases.

Read More

I see this pretty much daily.

And it's quite saddening, partly because the main reason for this is operator error. It could more than likely be avoided by following a few simple tips.

I've flown many hundreds of miles with a range of drones (both large and tiny) over the years, and so far (knock on wood), I've not had a crash or flyaway with a drone. I put this down partly to having -- and following -- a comprehensive pre-flight checklist.

This checklist can help prevent problems that get drone operators into trouble:

  • Check the weather, especially for high winds and gusts (your manual should tell you the maximum windspeed that is safe for your drone)
  • If you're new to drone flying, familiarize yourself with the drone and controls before takeoff, and take some short practice flights to get used to takeoff and landings
  • Check the drone for damage before each flight, especially the propellers (replace any showing any signs of damage) and batteries (check for bulging)
  • If you've replaced propellers, double-check that you've fitted the correct ones (different corners of the drone will take different propellers)
  • Charge everything before a flight
  • Remove any gimbal or propeller guards
  • Switch the remote control on before turning the drone on (this is far safer than turning the drone on first)
  • Let the drone get a GPS lock before taking off (check your manual on how to check for this, and note that some drones won't allow takeoff to happen unless the drone has a good GPS lock)
  • Take off in a clear area, away from trees and building the drone could fly into (drones can be somewhat erratic on initial takeoff, so give them space)
  • Let the drone hover at about 2 to 3 meters (6 to 10 feet) for 30 seconds to stabilize, to warm up the battery if the weather is cold, and to get a fix on its launch position in case it needs to do an emergency return to home (DJI drones will inform you that "the home point has been updated")

Also: DJI Mavic 3: The very best drone for 2022

  • Keep the drone within visual line of sight (VLOS), or in other words, make sure you can see the drone at all times
  • It's always a good idea to fly out to a destination into the wind; this way, the wind will aid the return of the drone (do it the other way, and the drone can run out of battery before getting back home)
  • Be mindful of small objects, such as tree branches and cables, that the drone's obstacle avoidance system might not be able to detect
  • If the drone says it needs to return home for whatever reason, bring the drone back immediately
  • When landing, make sure the landing area is clear and that there's enough space around the landing area in case the drone becomes erratic close to the ground
  • After landing, turn the drone off first, followed by the controller
  • Check the drone for damage

Drones