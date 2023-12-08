Do your AirPods Pro constantly fall out of your ears? This $20 fix changed my life

David Gewirtz/ZDNET

Of all the computer gear I own, my AirPods Pro have been the least portable. No, that's not a typo. Let me explain.

I loved my first set of AirPods Pro, even after I dropped them into a cup of coffee. They've continued working for more than a year since then. I recently bought a pair of 2nd generation AirPods Pro over Black Friday weekend, because Walmart made me an offer I couldn't refuse. That deal is still active as of this writing if you want to save $50.

My biggest reason for loving my AirPods Pro is because of how easily they automatically switch between my various devices. I have two Macs and an iPhone in our family room (which doubles as our work hub), and those AirPods Pro can be connected to any of my active devices in seconds. It's great for productivity.

I also love them because I can wear them (even without any tunes playing) to noise-cancel my little puppy's constant licking. That's a highly repetitive sound that, when heard while trying to concentrate on writing, can be incredibly distracting.

You know what I don't like about my AirPods Pro? I can't move around with them in. At all. At least until now.

Until now, no matter what I did, if I moved my head even a little, the little earbuds always fell out of my ears. Yes, I chose the right size silicone tips, and even ran Apple's sound test. But not only couldn't I walk around wearing them, I couldn't really turn my head left or right. Turning my head even slightly to the right caused the right ear pod to drop straight into the trash can that sits next to me.

Every. Single. Time.

Last week, I complained about this problem to my wife. So she found me a solution. She does that. It's awesome!

See here Eartune Memory Foam Tips These conform your AirPods to your ear shape, solving poor fit problems. View at Amazon

She found me a set of memory foam AirPod Pro ear inserts. Unlike the silicone ones that come with the AirPods Pro, the memory foam versions compress to the size and shape of the ear. They also seem to support better sound insulation, but my true happiness is about the fact that they keep my AirPods from falling out.

They just stay in my ears. What a relief it is not to have to fish them out of the trash every time the puppy jumps on me!

By the way, we did find other memory foam tips for the AirPods Pro, including this set for ten bucks. But the reviews for the set she bought me were better, and they're definitely worth it. I wrote the bulk of this article, then got up and refilled my coffee cup, all without them falling out of my ears.

Life changing. It's glorious. I feel so free!

Do you have an auricular incompatibility or otological misfit with your AirPods? Have you found a different solution? Let us know in the comments below.

