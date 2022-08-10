Does the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 still have a crease? Yes, but we have good news

June Wan/ZDNET

Samsung today took the wraps off of its latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, showing off a new and improved camera system, enhanced productivity features, and a series of dashing colors. If you've been following the foldable market, though, there might have been a question or two, in particular, lingering in your mind as the virtual keynote flashed promotional videos left and right: Does the Galaxy Z Fold still have a crease? And if so, is it noticeable?

The crease has been a surprisingly controversial point of concern for foldable shoppers, particularly with Samsung's Z Fold and Z Flip, whose hinges create a tight enough bend at the center to present a visual and textural interference. Hold either Galaxy foldable at an angle and you'll immediately notice a stream of shadow and light refracting from the centerline of the devices. For some, this inevitable design aspect can be shrugged off. For others, it may as well be a dealbreaker.

More: Everything announced at Samsung Unpacked 2022

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have a crease?

Yes, the fourth-generation foldables still have creases, but they're not as noticeable as in the past. Here's a shot of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. I used a white image to help you better grasp where and how light bounces from the inner 7.6-inch panel. Can you discern the crease running down the middle?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's crease is less noticeable than the Z Fold 3. June Wan/ZDNET

With the help of ZDNET's Jason Cipriani, here's an image of last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3, which had the same display size and resolution as the Z Fold 4. Under similar lighting and color, you can see that the crease is more apparent. The verdict of whether Samsung lessened the bump on the newer foldable is clear.

Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

That's not to say that the new hinge-crease design is forgivable. As I am tapping and swiping away on my review unit, there's a soft dent that serves as a constant reminder of Samsung's unpolished framework. Should it be a cause for concern if you're on the market for the Z Fold? Probably not. At least, that's what Samsung believes.

Pricing and availability

Crease or not, there's still a lot to look forward to with the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. At a starting price of $1,799, you'll be geared with 12GB of RAM, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Android 12L, and a camera system that rivals that of Samsung's Galaxy S22 Plus.

Should you pull the trigger, the Samsung store is currently bundling a complimentary memory upgrade, doubling your storage configuration at no cost, a year's worth of Samsung Care+, up to $1,000 off in trade-in credit, a Standing Cover with Pen case, and $100 worth of Samsung store credit. It's quite a deal for early bird buyers.