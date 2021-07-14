Don't buy these Apple products: July 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase -- Apple is clever when to comes to managing its product line up. A regular sprinkling of new or updated products keeps everything looking fresh, even though some are long overdue for an update.
Don't let that fool you.
Here is a list of Apple products you shouldn't buy right now.
- The entire iPhone 12 lineup: My ZDNet writing buddy David Gewirtz has done a fantastic job of explaining why. But put simply, the yearly update cycle is pretty much fixed in stone, and we know new updates are coming in September/October.
- iPhone SE: It's over a year old. It was great when it was released, but the price tag now is too high, especially as there may be an upgrade (or it could be eliminated).
- iPad Mini: An upgrade is incoming, and it seems like it will be a big one, so hold onto your pennies.
- MacBook Pro: Big talk of an Apple Silicon upgrade being imminent, so unless you need to replace one urgently, best to hold off for the time being.
- AirPods: The word on the street is that upgrades are on the way soon. AirPods Pro are probably OK to buy, and the AirPods Max are OK to buy.
- Apple Watch: Upgrades are likely to land in September, so hold out if you can.
- HomePod: No. Mini is OK though.
- iPod touch: Don't touch that!
