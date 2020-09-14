Doogee S88 Pro: Rugged Android 10 smartphone with a massive battery

If you're into "thin and light" smartphones, the Doogee S88 Pro is not of you. But if you are looking for a rugged Android 10 smartphone that has a huge screen, powerful processor, lots of RAM and storage, and a massive battery, this could be the handset for you.

Look outside of the iPhones and makers like Samsung and Motorola, and you find some really interesting and very practical handsets. One such maker is Doogee.

I've covered a few Doogee handsets over the months, from the formidable S68 Pro, to the cheap X95 and N20 Pro.

Each and every one was a great handset in its own way, and the S88 Pro is no different.

Must read: This $35 accessory can save MacBook buyers hundreds of dollars

The Doogee S88 Pro is big and chunky and rugged and overbuilt. It's big for urban use compared to modern handsets, but if you're clumsy, this will take bounce after bounce after bounce of pavements with no problem.

But it's for professionals that work outdoors up ladders, or in fields and forests and around rivers and lakes that the S88 Pro really shines.

It shrugs off drops of a meter like they're nothing, and it leaves little craters in the ground following 2-meter drops. It also repels water like a duck. Rain and mist and rivers and beaches are no problem (just don't let it go outside of your ability to retrieve it, otherwise King Neptune will take it).

Mine was supplied with an optional case, which added more impact resistance to the back and sides.

The whole thing is built to be tough and is held together with screws and glue. From a repairability perspective, I'm not sure how easy it would be to take this apart, but its main job is to not break on the job.

Water, mud, sand, low pressure, acidity, solar radiation, and rocks are no match for it. I've been using and abusing my handset indoors and outdoors for days, and it looks, and works, like new.

Then there's the battery. A whole 10,000mAh of it. This will give you a massive 32 days of standby, 47 hours of call time, 27 hours of music play, and 18 hours of video time.

The battery just goes on and on and on.

When it's time to charge it up, you can use a USB-C cable or wireless charging. If your friends are in need of a top up when you're out and about with them, the S88 Pro supports reverse wireless charging so you can charge other wireless-charge capable devices.

Doogee S88 Pro tech specs Display: 6.3-inch 1080 x 2340 FHD+ Waterdrop Corning Gorilla Glass display (410 pixel per inch)

OS: Android 10

CPU: MTK6771T/P70 octa core

GPU: ARM Mali-G72 900MHz

RAM: 6GB/DDR4

ROM: 128GB/DDR4

Expansion: MicroSD card (TFlash card) up to 256GB

Rear camera: Sony IMX230 21+8+8-megapixel AL triple rear camera

Front cameras: Samsung 16-megapixel

Battery: 10000mAh

Charging: USB-C and 10W wireless (supports 5W reverse charging)

SIM: Dual-SIM

Biometrics: Fingerprint reader

Certification: IP68/IP69K water- and dustproof and MIL-STD-810G drop tested

Colors: Fire Orange, Army Green, Mineral Black $299 at Doogee

The price for this package is a very reasonable $299. The accessories you get in the form of charger and cable are very basic, and there's no wireless charger, but who doesn't have these nowadays.

For engineers, folks in the emergency services, farmers, foresters and the like, the Doogee S88 Pro is the perfect match for their rugged, hard-working life.