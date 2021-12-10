Dreame Bot W10 review: Self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop is superbly smart

I have received some good robot vacuums to review, and I have also seen some poorly built robot vacuums. However, the Dreame Bot W10 might be the best robot vacuum I have ever seen.

This robot vacuum not only sweeps the debris from your floors and carpets, but it has two rotating mop pads underneath the unit that rotate to scrub the floor as it mops.

Furthermore, the robot will return to its home base to wash these mops after a specified area has been cleaned and go out to clean again.

Even better than that, there are two tanks in the base station, one for clean supply water and one for the dirty water removed from the mops.

And if you think that is fabulous enough, when the robot has finished its scheduled clean, it will go back to the base, wash and even dry the mop pads.

I do not have enough superlatives to exclaim just how fabulous this robot is. But first, down to the details.

9.6 Dreame Bot W10 self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop Outstanding $1089 at Dreame Tech Like Large dirty water tank

Easy to connect to app

Rotary mopping pads

Cleans and dries mopping pads after use Don't Like No cleaning fluid included in the box

Onboard dustbin a little small

Inside the box -- which is far larger and heavier than any other robot vacuum I have reviewed over the last three years -- are the robot and a massive base station/mopping washboard base.

There are two mopping pads that fit onto spindles on the robot's base, one side brush, a power cord, and a cleaning tool. There is also a comprehensive user guide.

The Dream Bot W10 robot vacuum and mop has a maximum suction power of 4000Pa -- up there with the most powerful robot vacuums on the market, such as the iLife V9e cyclone , the Dreame Bot L10 Pro and the Neabot NoMo Q11 .

This amount of suction power makes a huge difference on carpets -- especially deeper pile carpets. The W10 will recognise carpets and increase its suction to maximum when crossing onto carpets.

When in mopping mode, the robot will avoid carpets and rugs and navigate round rugs. It will sweep and mop at the same time, so you do not need to have a second robot for your hard floors.

The W10 robot vacuum has an average-sized 546ml onboard dustbin, but it is important to note that there is no auto-empty station on this robot vacuum.

The huge charging station contains two 4.8L tanks -- one for clean and one for dirty water.

At the back of the charging station base plate, there are fixed plastic bumpers which are used to scrub the rotating mop pads to remove the dirt.

Connecting the Dreame Bot W10 robot vacuum and mop to its Xiaomi Home app is simple. Unlike the shenanigans I had with the Neabot NoMo N2 robot vacuum this month, connecting to my 2.4GHz Wi-Fi was a breeze.

After one pass, the W10 recognized different rooms in my space so that I could create no-go and no-mop zones.

You do not have to use the app if you do not want to. You can use your voice assistant to start and stop the robot, or you can press the button on the top of the unit for an immediate clean.

However, the Xiaomi Home app is useful for setting cleaning schedules, controlling how much water you want to use for mopping, and how many times you want to clean the space.

I set the Dreame Bot W10 to clean different areas of my space, configuring zones and rooms to clean at different times of the day.

I have configured the Dreame Bot W10 to leave its dock to wash three rooms.

It will wash a specific area, 5, 10 or 15 square metres, then will return to its charging station, wash its mops and return to the space to finish cleaning.

I found that if I set the mop to return after cleaning 15 square metres, the mop became a little dry towards the end of its run - even though my settings were on the wettest mop setting available.

Setting it to 10 or even 5 square metres meant that I could see the wet stripe on the floors as the unit glided past.

I am ashamed at how dirty the water is, considering that the robot has been washing the same floors three times per day for over a week -- and I am the only human living in this space.

I suppose that it is laudable that the Dream Bot W10 can pick up so much dirt after washing the floors so many times.

I emptied the dirty water tank and replenished the clean water tank daily.

Dreame advises that only water is used in its tank, but it will soon offer low foaming cleaning fluid from its Amazon Stores page.

I think that for such an expensive item, I would expect there to be a bottle of cleaning fluid in the box as it is on the ILife Shinebot W450 .

Other issues I had with the W10 were down to my own laziness.

I am not used to emptying the onboard dustbin as many robot vacuums I review now have an auto-empty station. I kept forgetting this simple task.

However, with three times per day cleaning, I had to replenish the fresh water and empty the dirty water daily, but it did take many days before this turned into a habit.

I expect that the base station would have to be a lot larger to accommodate a dust bag in addition to the two water tanks.

Another niggle was concerning the base plate. This is watertight, so it will not damage your hard floors. Dreame Tech recommends that you unclip the base plate mop washboard and wash it every two weeks.

The scraping bar fins for the mop and the configuration of the washboard means that this is a fiddly job – best cleaned with a soapy wet paintbrush to get into all of the corners.

However, I am nit-picking here and trying to find something I do not like about the W10 – there is little not to love with this robot cleaner.

All in all, for $1089 the Dreame Bot W10 robot vacuum is a top-of-the-range, high-end sweeping, mopping robot vacuum.

Currently, with a 23% discount using the code DREAME48 you have up to December 25th, you can grab yourself a bargain for $834.55

Set your zones, schedules, no go areas, and remember to empty the onboard dustbin and maintain the water tanks daily.

Once this becomes a habit for you, this robot vacuum will deliver everything you need for fuss-free cleaning.