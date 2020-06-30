DTA adds audio visual and smart devices to hardware marketplace panel category list

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has published its request for information (RFI) seeking feedback on its draft statement of requirements (SOR) for new categories of its hardware marketplace panel.

The new categories being added to the existing hardware marketplace panel are audio visual, and mobile phones and smart devices.

"The new categories make the sourcing process for these products simpler, clearer, and faster for buyers and sellers. It will also be easier for businesses, especially small to medium enterprises to access opportunities in government," the DTA said.

As part of the RFI, the DTA is inviting submissions to determine if the draft specifications are "sufficiently comprehensive", whether there are audio visual or smart device goods and services that are not included in the requirement that should be, and are the specifications too restrictive or not restrictive enough.

The SOR for mobile phones and smart devices outlined the scope of service would include mobile phones and smart devices, satellite phones, tablet computers, and complementary products, while the SOR for audio visual would cover smart whiteboards, video collaboration infrastructure, flat-panel digital displays, plus more.

The new categories will be in addition to the existing list of established categories of the hardware marketplace panel, which includes enterprise storage, network equipment, network cabling, end user computing, and enterprise computing panel.

The hardware marketplace, when it launched in September 2018, replaced several expired IT procurement panels.

The DTA called for vendors to join its hardware marketplace in October.

According to the DTA, annual Commonwealth capex spend on the items covered by the hardware marketplace, excluding software and services, is approximately AU$150-AU$200 million per annum.

The DTA added the mobile phones and smart devices category would complement the mobility and satellite services that will be available as part of its "soon to be" established telecommunications marketplace.

The whole-of-government telecommunications panel, which was scheduled to be launched by Q2 2020, will replace the existing services made available to government through the existing Mobile and Telecommunications Services panels.

Feedback for the RFI closes July 17, with plans to approach the market through AusTender shortly after.

