DTA looks to bring additional suppliers onto its hardware marketplace

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has approached the market seeking additional suppliers to join its whole-of-government hardware marketplace.

The DTA is seeking participants for the following categories: Enterprise storage, network equipment, data cabling services, end user computer, enterprise computer, video collaboration systems, and mobile phones and smart devices. It noted suppliers can apply for any or all seven categories.

Existing panellists admitted to a category do not need re-apply to those categories. Instead, they can apply to admitted to categories they are not already enrolled in, the DTA said.

Applicants looking to be accepted onto the hardware marketplace will be evaluated based on their technical merit, commercial capability, benefit to the Australia economy, risk, pricing, and value add.

According to the DTA, it will re-open each category on the hardware marketplace annually so new applications can be submitted or existing sellers can apply for additional categories.

Suppliers have until 26 August 2021 to make their submission. The DTA expects the application evaluation process will be completed by December for agreements to commence from January 2022.

Last July, the DTA had approached the market in search of new suppliers to help refresh four categories of its hardware marketplace.

The four categories were end-user computing, enterprise computing, video collaboration system devices and services, and mobile phone and smart devices.

The hardware marketplace, when it launched in September 2018, replaced several expired IT procurement panels.

The DTA said the average annual Commonwealth capex spend on equipment available from the hardware marketplace, excluding software and services is approximately AU$400 million.

