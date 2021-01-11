Dynabook launches Satellite Pro line with 3 models aimed at SMB market

Dynabooks America is bringing back the Satellite Pro laptops, which were best known under the Toshiba brand. Satellite Pro laptops join Dynabook's Portege and Tecra devices.

In addition, Dynabook, which is focused on business devices, said that SYNNEX will be the exclusive distributors of Satellite Pro laptops. According to Dynabook, SYNNEX will be able to expand its reach into small and medium sized businesses.

The Satellite Pro family consists of the following three new models under $900:

14-inch Satellite Pro C40;

15.6-inch Satellite Pro C50;

15.6-inch Satellite Pro L50.

As for configurations, the three Satellite Pro laptops will feature a mix of 10th Gen Intel Core processors and Windows 10 choices. Four Satellite Pro C50 and three Satellite Pro C40 options will have prices starting at $499.99.

The Satellite Pro L50 will have a 10th Gen Intel Core processor, Windows 10 Pro, Nvidia graphics and a $899.99 price tag.

Here's the breakdown:

Satellite Pro C40

10th Gen Intel Core processor;

DDR4 memory and solid-state drive;

18.99 mm thick;

3.42 pounds;

14-inch non-glare FHD display;

HDMI port, USB-C port;

801.11ac Wi-Fi;

MicroSD card reader;

Pair of USB Type-A ports.

Satellite Pro C50

10th Gen Intel Core processor;

DDR4 memory and solid-state drive;

19.7 mm thick;

3.88 pounds;

Full size keyboard;

15.6-inch non-glare FHD display;

HDMI port, USB-C 3.2 port;

801.11ac Wi-Fi;

MicroSD card reader;

Pair of USB Type-A ports;

Expansion via Dynabook USB-C Dock.

Satellite Pro L50

10th Gen Intel Core processor 14nm;

Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU;

DDR4 memory and solid-state drive;

19.7 mm thick;

3.75 pounds;

Full size keyboard;

15.6-inch non-glare full-HD display;

HD webcam with privacy shutter;

HDMI port, USB-C 3.2 port;

Gigabit LAN;

801.11ac Wi-Fi;

MicroSD card reader;

Three USB Type-A ports;

Expansion via Dynabook USB-C Dock.

More: