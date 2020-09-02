Dynabook launches two Portege devices less than 1 kg each

Dynabook's latest 2-in-1 and laptop continue a theme of light devices in blue magnesium.

Dynabook Americas is launching two laptops weighing less than one kilogram each with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris X Graphics. The move comes as laptop makers are stepping up their product cadence amid the move to remote work and education.

The company, formerly known as Toshiba, is launching the Portege X30W-J and Portege X30L-J, which is part of Intel's Project Athena program.

Remote work has spurred notebook demand across education and the enterprise. Companies including AppleDell and HP have all seen gains as customers go remote.  

Dynabook has been making weight and device footprint a key part of its value proposition in B2B. 

Details of the Portege X30W-J and Portege X30L-J include:

  • Portege X30W-J is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that is built in a Mystic Blue magnesium shell with a 13.3-inch Sharp IGZP display. The device also has Thunderbolt 4 certified USB Type-C ports and Wi-Fi 6.
  • Portege X30L-J is a laptop that weighs less than 900 grams and all-day battery life. It has the same ports and screen as the convertible.
  • Both devices run Windows 10, meet MIL-STD-810G standard testing.
  • Pricing is to be announced closer to availability in the fourth quarter.  
x30w-j-angle-17-copy.jpg

Dynabook's Portege X30W-J

