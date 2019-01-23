Dyson 2018 profit breaks $1B, to move global HQ to Singapore

Dyson has reported a 33 percent climb in profits for 2018, breaking the billion dollar mark for the first time, where it says "soaring demand" for its products in Asia has driven its technology investments. It also is planning to move its global headquarters to Singapore as it looks to better support the company's manufacturing operations, which now reside primarily in this region, and importance of the region to its business.

The UK consumer electronic manufacturer clocked a record profit of £1.1 billion (US$1.42 billion) last year, on a 28 percent revenue growth that took its turnover to £4.4 billion (US$5.67 billion). Noting that half of its headcount comprised engineers and scientists, Dyson CEO Jim Rowan said in a statement Wednesday the company had made its "largest investment" in the UK as well as pushed its technology investments across the globe, particularly in Singapore.

This, Rowan noted, was in response to growing demand for its products in Asia. The company's international research and development team has 5,853 engineers and scientists, and its technology investments includes energy storage, robotics, machine learning, and motors.

Apart from its Singapore Technology Centre, which would be doubling in size this year, Dyson said its Malaysia Design Centre also would enter its next phase of development. The company also operates a Philippine Advanced Manufacturing Centre and R&D activities in China.

It further noted that the region now was home to "an increasing majority" of its customers and all its manufacturing operations. This transition towards the region had been playing out for some time and would more quickly bring its electric vehicles to market, it said.

Dyson revealed that an increasing proportion of its executive team would be based in Singapore, where they would be able to make decisions quickly and efficiently. "This does not change any of our investment and recruitment plans. However, we are now at a point where Dyson's corporate head office will relocate there to reflect the increasing importance of Asia to Dyson's business," the company said.

It announced plans last October to build a manufacturing plant in Singapore dedicated to producing electric vehicles, marking the first of such facilities for the UK company. Slated to complete in 2020, the two-storey advanced automotive manufacturing plant was part of Dyson's £2.5 billion (US$3.25 billion) global investment in new technology.

Former president of Infiniti Motor, Roland Krueger, will join Dyson in April, based out of Singapore, to lead the company's automotive business and its targeted 2020 launch.

RELATED COVERAGE

Dyson to build electric vehicle plant in Singapore

Slated to complete in 2020, the two-storey manufacturing facility is part of the UK company's £2.5 billion (US$3,25 billion) global investment in new technology and plans to launch electric vehicles.

Dyson planning electric car by 2020

The company responsible for the bagless vacuum cleaner will use its expertise in solid-state battery technology and electric motors for its own electric vehicle.

Singapore utility group rolls out first batch of electric vehicle charging points

SP Group has launched its 38 charging points at eight locations across the island, that use a mix of 50kW direct current and 43kW alternating current, as part of its plans to build a network of 1,000 charging points by 2020.

Singapore awards license to put more electric taxis on road

HDT Singapore Taxi has been given the country's seventh taxi license after a two-year road trial and will be required to roll out at least 800 electric taxis island-wide within four years.

HP unveils $84M Singapore lab focused on digital manufacturing technologies

Launched together with Nanyang Technological University, where it is located, the HP-NTU Corporate Innovation Lab will focus on 3D printing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cybersecurity.