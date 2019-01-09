Singapore utility group rolls out first batch of electric vehicle charging points

SP Group has rolled out its first batch of electric vehicle charging points at eight locations across Singapore, comprising a mix of 50kW direct current (DC) and 43kW alternating current (AC). The first 38 points are part of the utility group's plans to build a local network of 1,000 such sites by 2020, including 250 DC charging options.

Apart from those operated by SP, there currently are six other DC chargers in the island. The power company also revealed that it planned to add more high-powered DC charging points to its network in the future, offering up to 350kW charging options.

The first batch of 38 are located at commercial buildings, industrial sites, and educational institutions, and close to amenities including food centres. Amongst these are 19 43kW AC charging points and another 19 50kW DC charging points, the latter of which SP said can fully charge an electric vehicle in 30 minutes.

Describing the launch as "a game-changer" in enhancing the charging experience for electric vehicle owners in Singapore, the power company said these drivers would see at least 50 percent in cost savings for every kilometre travelled, compared to a typical Internal Combustion Engine vehicle.

It added that it would be regularly adjusting the cost of tapping its charging points, primarily used to prevailing electricity costs in the country.

Drivers would be able to locate a charging point nearest to their location through SP's mobile app, which also could provide updates on the drivers' charging sessions as well as facilitate payment.

Elon Musk laments lack of Singapore government support

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again pointed to a lack of support from the Singapore government as the main reason why the company's electric vehicles have yet to make their debut in the city-state.

Asked on Twitter last week why Telsa was not present in Singapore, Musk replied: "Govt has been unwelcome." When another tweet noted that Singapore was reliant on fossil fuels and generated its electricity from imported natural gas, Musk noted that Singapore had "enough area to switch to solar/battery & be energy-independent".

This is not the first time the Tesla CEO has called out the government's apparent lack of enthusiasm. Again, in response to a tweet in May last year requesting the availability of Tesla in Singapore, Musk said: "We tried, but Singapore govt is not supportive of electric vehicles."

He did not elaborate on why and how exactly had the government not been "supportive", but tweeted in June that Singapore was a prosperous city and yet had very few electric cars. "Why have policies that promote a combustion vehicle fleet in a dense city environment? In bumper to bumper traffic, each car's exhaust pipes releases poison gases right into the air intake of car behind. This is not healthy," he added.

But while Musk has found Singapore to be an "unwelcome" business environment for Tesla, Dyson in October announced plans to build a manufacturing plant in the city-state dedicated to producing electric vehicles. The site would mark the first of such facilities for the UK company and is slated to complete next year.