Earnings roundup: New Relic, Hortonworks report strong quarters

New Relic led the tech earnings parade on Tuesday, publishing solid fourth quarter financial results that satisfied targets for both earnings and revenue.

The software analytics company posted a net loss of $7.5 million, or 13 cents per share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the net income was nine cents per share on revenue of $98.4 million, up 34 percent year-over-year.

Wall Street was expecting earnings of five cents per share on revenue of $96.3 million.

Elsewhere on the balance sheet, New Relic said it has approximately 17,000 paid business accounts, of which roughly 700 are deals above $100,000.

For the current quarter, Wall Street is expecting earnings of a penny per share with $103.4 million in revenue. New Relic responded with a Q1 revenue guidance range of $104.5 million and $106.5 million, with an earnings per share between 10 cents and 12 cents. New Relic's share remained steady after the market closed.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn-based crafts vendor Etsy reported earnings for its fiscal first quarter. The company posted a Q1 net loss of $12.9 million, or a penny a share.

Non-GAAP earnings were 10 cents a share on revenue of $121 million, up 25 percent from the previous year. Wall Street was expecting earnings of six cents a share on revenue of $119.3 million million.

Hortonworks also released first quarter earnings on Tuesday. The company reported a net loss of $42.1 million, or 55 cents a share, on revenue of $79.1 million, up 41 percent from a year ago. The non-GAAP loss for the first quarter was 20 cents a share.

Wall Street was expecting Hortonworks to report a non-GAAP loss of 24 cents a share on revenue of $70.46 million.

Hortonworks said support subscription revenue was was $61.5 million, up 46 percent year over year. International revenue grew 68 percent from the previous year and was roughly 30 percent of total revenue.

Looking ahead to Q2, Hortonworks expects revenue of $80 million, above analyst estimates for $78 million.

Finally, Cornerstone OnDemand reported first quarter results that topped estimates.

The talent management software provider posted a net loss of $16.2 million, or 28 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings were 13 cents a share on revenue of $132.7 million, up 19 percent year over year.

Wall Street was expecting earnings of five cents per share on a revenue of $127 million.

Elsewhere in its earnings report, the company said it ended the quarter with more than 3,280 businesses signed up and a total user base is at 36 million. Subscription revenue was up 23 percent to $114.4 million.

For the current quarter, Cornerstone expects revenue between $127 million and $129 million, above Wall Street estimates of $125 million.