Earnings roundup: New Relic, Hortonworks report strong quarters

Cornerstone OnDemand and Etsy also reported results that beat market estimates.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Tech Industry

New Relic led the tech earnings parade on Tuesday, publishing solid fourth quarter financial results that satisfied targets for both earnings and revenue.

The software analytics company posted a net loss of $7.5 million, or 13 cents per share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the net income was nine cents per share on revenue of $98.4 million, up 34 percent year-over-year.

Wall Street was expecting earnings of five cents per share on revenue of $96.3 million.

Elsewhere on the balance sheet, New Relic said it has approximately 17,000 paid business accounts, of which roughly 700 are deals above $100,000.

For the current quarter, Wall Street is expecting earnings of a penny per share with $103.4 million in revenue. New Relic responded with a Q1 revenue guidance range of $104.5 million and $106.5 million, with an earnings per share between 10 cents and 12 cents. New Relic's share remained steady after the market closed.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn-based crafts vendor Etsy reported earnings for its fiscal first quarter. The company posted a Q1 net loss of $12.9 million, or a penny a share.

Non-GAAP earnings were 10 cents a share on revenue of $121 million, up 25 percent from the previous year. Wall Street was expecting earnings of six cents a share on revenue of $119.3 million million.

Hortonworks also released first quarter earnings on Tuesday. The company reported a net loss of $42.1 million, or 55 cents a share, on revenue of $79.1 million, up 41 percent from a year ago. The non-GAAP loss for the first quarter was 20 cents a share.

Wall Street was expecting Hortonworks to report a non-GAAP loss of 24 cents a share on revenue of $70.46 million.

    Hortonworks said support subscription revenue was was $61.5 million, up 46 percent year over year. International revenue grew 68 percent from the previous year and was roughly 30 percent of total revenue.

    Looking ahead to Q2, Hortonworks expects revenue of $80 million, above analyst estimates for $78 million.

    Finally, Cornerstone OnDemand reported first quarter results that topped estimates.

    The talent management software provider posted a net loss of $16.2 million, or 28 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings were 13 cents a share on revenue of $132.7 million, up 19 percent year over year.

    Wall Street was expecting earnings of five cents per share on a revenue of $127 million.

    Elsewhere in its earnings report, the company said it ended the quarter with more than 3,280 businesses signed up and a total user base is at 36 million. Subscription revenue was up 23 percent to $114.4 million.

    For the current quarter, Cornerstone expects revenue between $127 million and $129 million, above Wall Street estimates of $125 million.

