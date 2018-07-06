Elon Musk to Tesla drivers: Your Model 3 can now park itself

Video: Tesla will upgrade Autopilot with full self-driving capabilities in August.

After hitting its Model 3 production target of 5,000 units per week, Tesla has now rolled out its self-parking feature known as Summon to all new Model 3s.

The feature relies on the Model 3's various sensors and self-driving features to allow owners to just hop out of the car and let it park itself.

Model S and Model X already had the feature, which can also open and close a garage door, and switch off by itself, all without a driver at the wheel.

The feature is handy for squeezing into narrow parking spaces. Tesla announced the feature for its new Model 3 sedans in a tweet, showing off a Model 3 moving into a narrow space in a garage that was too tight for the door to open had a driver been in there, see below.

"Note, no one is in the car or controlling remotely. Car is driving entirely by itself," Tesla boss, Elon Musk said in a tweet promoting the announcement.

The company has been working frantically to meet its Model 3 production target of 5,000 vehicles in five days by June.

Musk had set a deadline of the end of the second quarter and announced on July 2 that at 5am PT on June 30 the 5,000th unit had rolled off the production line.

A key contribution to meeting that target is a massive tent outside Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, offering it a temporary space to host an expanded assembly line.

In an email to staff after reaching the 5,000 per week milestone, Musk shed some light on how the temporary tent helped.

"Intense in tents. Transporting entire production lines across the world in massive cargo planes. Whatever. It worked," he wrote, according to an email obtained by Bloomberg.

"Not only did we factory-gate over 5,000 Model 3s, but we also achieved the S & X production target for a combined 7,000-vehicle week."

Previous and related coverage

Elon Musk: Tesla Autopilot gets full self-driving features in August update

Despite figuring in two fatal crashes, Tesla's Autopilot driver-assistance software is soon to offer full self-driving.

Elon Musk emails Tesla workers: 'We've been extensively sabotaged by employee'

Tesla employee leaks sensitive Tesla data to third parties and tried to sabotage its manufacturing software.

Tesla to Apple, Google, Microsoft: Don't delete files in trade-secrets lawsuit

Court also grants Tesla's request to order Facebook, WhatsApp, Open Whisper, and Dropbox to save documents in its suit against a former employee.

New NTSB Tesla fatal crash report: Model S battery reignited twice after Florida crash

Another Tesla battery reignites after being extinguished at a crash scene.

NTSB's Tesla fatal crash report: Autopilot sped up, no braking in final seconds

Report details the final seconds of the autonomous Tesla Model X that crashed, killing an Apple engineer.

Tesla's August 'full self-driving feature' highlights how software updates define industries TechRepublic

In an increasingly-connected world, software updates will define future changes and innovation in nearly every market.

Tesla changed its testing regimen for the Model 3, and that's OK CNET

People's reaction to Tesla's cessation of the brake-and-roll test is more than a little overblown, and here's why.