Equinix expands into India with $161m acquisition of two data centres

Image: Equinix

Equinix has completed the acquisition of the India operations of GPX Global Systems, Inc, seeing it walk away with two facilities in the country.

The $161 million all-cash transaction includes a fibre-connected campus in Mumbai with two data centres.

"Equinix's expansion into India will unlock opportunities for Indian businesses expanding internationally and for multinational corporations pursuing growth and innovation in the Indian market," Equinix said on Thursday.

"With the upcoming 5G rollout in the country, companies can get ahead in the digital era."

The two new international business exchange (IBX) data centres in Mumbai, dubbed Equinix MB1 and MB2, boast over 350 international brands and local companies, including global cloud service providers, content delivery network providers, all local carriers, 170 internet service providers, and five internet exchanges.

The two IBX facilities provide an initial 1,350 cabinets, with an additional 500 cabinets to buildout. The facilities will add more than 90,000 square feet of colocation space to Platform Equinix when fully built, the company said.

Equinix India will be led by managing director Manoj Paul, touted by the company as being a veteran with more than two decades of experience in the space. Prior to Equinix, Paul led GPX India, and before joining GPX, Paul spent 11 years with Bharti Airtel, where his last role was enterprise chief operating officer for the Western region.

Globally, Platform Equinix comprises over 230 data centres across 65 metros and 27 countries. The company operates 49 IBX data centres in Asia-Pacific, with 14 facilities in Japan, five facilities in Hong Kong, four data centres in Singapore, one in Seoul, as well as JK1 in Jakarta, and six in Shanghai. In Australia, the company boasts one data centre each in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra; two facilities in Perth; five in Melbourne; and a total of eight in Sydney.

MORE FROM INDIA