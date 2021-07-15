Google Cloud opens second India region in Delhi

Google has opened a second cloud region in India, pushing its total to 10 in Asia-Pacific. Located in the National Capital Region of Delhi, the new site will support the US vendor's local customers in the government and private sectors.

It also would support organisations' digital transformation efforts and India's economic recovery, Google Cloud's India managing director Bikram Singh Bedi wrote in a post Thursday. The Delhi region has three availability zones and offers a service portfolio that includes Google Kubernetes Engine, BigQuery, and Cloud Spanner.

Public cloud can add $450B to APAC economies through to 2023 Should public cloud spending remain on its CAGR trajectory of 25%, it will have an economic impact of $450 billion across six Asia-Pacific markets from 2019 to 2023, fuelling consumer spending and creating jobs. Read More

Google's first cloud region in the cloud is located in Mumbai, which began operations in November 2017. The vendor's other cloud regions in Asia-Pacific include Singapore, Seoul, Jakarta, and Osaka, and form a global network of 25.

Bedi touted benefits of low latency and robust cloud-based workload performance with the second India region, which also offered a distributed and secure infrastructure for better business continuity support.

He added that Google's local cloud customers included mobile advertising platform InMobi, HDFC Bank, and pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Through technology and tools delivered via the cloud regions, he said Google aimed to help Indian businesses better tap data for insights, roll out services faster, and reach out to customers across the globe.

Bedi said: "Navigating this past year has been a challenge for companies as they grapple with changing customers demands and economic uncertainty. Technology has played a critical role...[and the Delhi cloud region] will help our customers adapt to new requirements, new opportunities, and new ways of working."

RELATED COVERAGE