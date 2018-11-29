Ericsson, Volvo form five-year connected cars deal

Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson has landed its largest contract to date for its Connected Vehicles Cloud, announcing on Thursday that Volvo will use the platform within its digital vehicle services for the next five years.

Ericsson's platform enables a range of features surrounding telematics, infotainment, navigation, automation, and fleet management. The cloud is delivered via several distributed centers and complies with legal, security, and privacy stipulations laid out by the European Union (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the company said.

"Ericsson is providing a highly scalable and global platform for connected services to Volvo Cars," said Åsa Tamsons, head of new businesses for Ericsson."By removing complexity in areas such as data legislation and storage management, and improving services latency, our platform enhances the overall user experience of Volvo Cars' connected services."

Ericsson ranks as the largest supplier of mobile network technology. The partnership with Volvo follows several other deals it's made within the connected car industry, including a partnership with Telia and Einride to develop 5G self-driving trucks. Ericsson's technology is currently being trialed in Einride's T-Pod.

Ericsson also recently announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Audi for the use of 5G technologies during automotive production, with the Audi working towards using more smart factory practices, such as using wirelessly connected production robots for vehicle assembly.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Ericsson predicts eight 5G smartphones by mid-2019

By April, Ericsson has predicted that there will be six mid-band 5G smartphones, to be followed by two or more mmWave 5G smartphones by July.

Telstra connects device to 5G with Ericsson and Qualcomm

Telstra has used a Qualcomm 5G chipset and device with Ericsson 5G software and its own 3.5GHz spectrum to achieve a live 5G connection.

SK Telecom syncs Samsung, Ericsson, Nokia 5G equipment

SK Telecom has successfully made its first 5G call by syncing Samsung's switchboard with Ericsson and Nokia's 5G base stations.