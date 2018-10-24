​SK Telecom syncs Samsung, Ericsson, Nokia 5G equipment

SK Telecom has successfully synced 5G equipment by vendors Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia, the company has announced.

The telecommunications carrier said it has synced Samsung's 5G Non-standalone (NSA) switchboard with Ericsson and Nokia's 5G base station.

The successful sync comes a month after SK Telecom named the three equipment vendors as its preferred bidders.

The company said Nokia and Ericsson 5G base stations can now be installed within the coverage of Samsung's switchboards, which will allow it to build its 5G network more flexibly and efficiently going forward. It has also made the first call using the setup, it said.

The South Korean mobile carrier has been developing interoperability standards and technology with AT&T, Orange, and other global counterparts since last year.

The exclusion of Huawei as a 5G equipment vendor has allowed SK Telecom to move without impediment in rolling out 5G, as there is widespread public opposition to the use of Huawei's goods due to security concerns and high anti-Chinese sentiment in South Korea.

Rival KT and LG Uplus are yet to announce their preferred bidders following fears of backlash from naming Huawei.

South Korea is aiming to commercialise 5G next year in March.

