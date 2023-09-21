'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Every product Microsoft unveiled at its Surface and AI event today
Microsoft's private launch event in NYC has kicked off, and ZDNET's on the floor to report on the latest Surface products, AI updates, and changes to Windows.
At last year's Microsoft fall event, the company unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Surface Studio 2+, and two Surface accessories to optimize the hybrid meeting experience.
Also: Missed yesterday's Amazon event? Here's the summary of everything announced
This year, much of the same is coming from the AI leader, with the release of new Surface hardware and a healthy dose of AI-powered upgrades to Bing Chat, Windows Copilot, and more. One question to keep in mind is how will Microsoft tackle Surface hardware now that its former chief product officer, Panos Panay, has departed for other ventures.
What's new with software and AI?
Copilot
Copilot is becoming one of the core experiences running across Microsoft's most used applications and experiences including Windows, Edge, Teams, and more. It will anticipate your needs and seamlessly facilitate your workflow, according to Microsoft.
Copilot will be available on Windows 11 devices, across Microsoft 365 services including Powerpoint, Excel, and Teams, and on Microsoft Edge. Because Copilot builds on Bing Chat, it shares similar AI-powered features like the ability to summarize and pinpoint key information of bodies of text, from websites to text messages.
On September 26, Copilot will begin rollout as part of a new Windows 11 release, the most ambitious update to Windows 11 since it was first released, according to Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft.
This is Microsoft's answer to Google's Duet AI, which is another generative AI assistant that works across the Google Workspace.
Windows 11 AI integration
As first predicted by ZDNET, Windows 11 is being infused with generative features through the incorporation of Copilot, listed above.
With the AI integration across Windows 11 applications, the web, and even your connected devices, Copilot on Windows 11 can now assist with all of your actions, from browsing to playing music.
Also: Microsoft may soon give Windows 11 an AI revamp
Windows Ink Anywhere is another new Windows 11 feature that will work with Copilot to help solve math problems and more. For example, you can use your Surface Laptop pen to highlight a problem on the screen, and Copilot will help you solve it.
You can also use the pen within the Snipping Tool to copy and paste the equation into Copilot and have it solved.
Copilot on Windows can also obtain information from your connected smartphone so that you can ask Copilot any questions about what's on-device, like text message summaries. An example that was demoed included the presenter asking Copilot about an upcoming flight.
Bing Chat updates
There have been over 1 billion chats on Bing Chat since its inception, according to Microsoft, and now it is getting new features that will improve the experience further.
Bing Chat will have Copilot for Shopping that informs and educates you as you're about to make purchases online. It basically serves as a personal shopper who can answer your most curious buying questions.
Bing Image Creator is also getting an upgrade to the brand new DALLE 3, which allows you to describe an image and get even quicker, more reliable generations. It is also easier to tweak the images to get the output you'd like with its better understanding of prompts.
The overall quality of the image generations will significantly improve thanks to the DALLE 3 integration. In a side-by-side demo of the original and updated Bing Image Generator, the latter produced significantly better results.
There is also a suite of new tools coming to Bing Chat Enterprise including the incorporation with mobile. Bing Chat Enterprise also supports images within the enterprise with multimodal search powered by GPT-4 and Bing Image Generator.
What's new with hardware?
Surface Laptop Go 3
Arguably Microsoft's most accessible laptop, the Surface Laptop Go 3, is finally getting a successor.
The Laptop Go 3 features iCloud Photos Integration and Clipchamp on Windows 11, allowing users to sync image and video assets from their iCloud-supported devices to their Surface. In a live demo, the Laptop Go 3 was able to download and edit a vertical video in a matter of seconds (versus minutes of the previous generation).
As far as hardware and design go, the Surface Laptop Go 3 looks just about, if not the same, as the previous version, meaning you're still getting a sleek, portable form factor that's ultralight.
The laptop will start at $799, $100 less than the previous model, and is available in four different colors, including blue, orange, silver, and green.
Surface Laptop Studio 2
Microsoft claims the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 is twice as fast as its predecessor, thanks to the latest Intel 13th Gen i7 H and Nvidia RTX 4050/4060 processors. Intel NPU on Windows is also present, bringing support for Windows studio effects, including the ability to produce a bokeh effect when users are on video calls and more.
A 14.4-inch screen is at the center of the Laptop Studio 2, with omnidirectional speakers surrounding the sides. It's a similar tilting-screen design as the previous model, which is timeless enough of a design to still be relevant today.
The Laptop Studio 2 also features a new haptic touchpad with a "perfect-feeling click," Microsoft touts. In fact, the company claims it's "the most inclusive touchpad on any laptop today". With Adaptive Touch turned on, the touchpad gets a boost of sensitivity that allows users with disabilities to interact with the device.
Microsoft is also introducing adaptive pen tips, adding to the accessibility tools that were introduced last year for Surface laptops.
Preorders start today for the Laptop Studio 2, which starts at $1,999, and Surface Laptop Go 3, and both devices will be available on October 3.
For the most up-to-date news coming from the Microsoft show floor, stay tuned to this roundup. This story is developing...