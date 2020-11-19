Facebook API may help speed up Google Chrome

A Facebook application programming interface called isInputPending will be available in Chrome 87 and may help speed up content loading.

The isInputPending API started as an origin trail in 2019 and after feedback Facebook updated. Now the API is available in the Chromium project. Facebook and Chrome engineers worked to move the API through the pipeline.

Today, web sites are making a tradeoff between loading content as quickly as possible by doing the work all at once or chunking up small blocks to be more responsive.

More:

Facebook's API eliminates the trade-off between content loading at once or breaking up and improves responsiveness without yielding. When the page yields control to the browser, it takes time to process events, inputs and pick up the next JavaScript block. Events go faster, but overall loading time of the page slows.

Here's the diagram of how the API works as well as the Github repository.

Facebook