Facebook can block hate speech, even if it's not illegal, court rules

Facebook is having a rollercoaster of a time in Germany with the decisions of various courts about hate speech on its platform and about the company's response.

In the latest ruling, published on Monday, a Frankfurt regional court says Facebook may block a user's account for 30 days over that user's hate speech, even if the comment in question falls short of breaking German hate-speech laws.

Back in April, a Berlin court told Facebook not to block a user and delete an anti-immigrant comment over that comment's hateful tone. The comment arguably violated Facebook's community standards, but not Germany's hate-speech laws.

Then in May, a Hamburg court said Facebook was not doing enough to block a comment calling Alice Weidel, a leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, a "Nazi swine".

This week's ruling involves a comment posted under an article about a clash between asylum seekers and police in Dresden. The comment said the use of water and clubs against the asylum seekers would quickly restore order, and called for their expulsion from the country.

Facebook blocked the user's account for 30 days, so the user tried to get an injunction against Facebook for doing so.

The court turned down that request, saying the comment fulfilled the characteristics of hate speech as described in Facebook's terms of use.

"The average reader can only interpret the statement as saying water cannons, clubs and possibly further measures should be applied against refugees," the court said.

On the other hand, it pointed out, the comment was not illegal, because it took place in the context of a factual event and did not extend beyond "polemical and exaggerated criticism".

So, in short, the user's free expression rights protected him against state censorship but not against Facebook's rules. The court also took into account Facebook's rights, specifically the freedom to conduct its business.

The decision is not final, and Facebook declined to offer a statement on it.

Facebook and other big online platforms have for the past year had to make speedy decisions about the removal of illegal hate speech, under a law called the Network Enforcement Act (NetzDG) that threatens them with fines of up to €50m ($58.4m) if they fail to scrub it quickly enough once notified about the comments.

Facebook published its first NetzDG transparency report in July, saying in the first half of this year it received 113 complaints from organizations and 773 complaints from individuals.

The company said it has 65 people who analyze the complaints, and the team blocked around 21 percent of the comments that people had complained about.

A study conducted this year shows a strong correlation between xenophobic sentiment and Facebook use in Germany. Towns where the inhabitants use Facebook more are much more likely to be the scene of attacks on refugees. The correlation specifically applied to Facebook; not to overall internet use.

Previous and related coverage

Court tells Facebook: Let dead girl's parents see her messages

Facebook messages are no different to a dead person's letters or diaries, a court rules.

Can regulating Facebook and Twitter stop the spread of fake news?

A report by UK MPs has rejected the idea that tech companies are merely platforms.

Facebook privacy: Court backs blocking parents from dead girl's account

Facebook's been on the receiving end of several adverse privacy rulings, but its stance in one case has now been vindicated.

Europe's top court has just blown a big hole in Facebook's fan-page terms

New CJEU ruling in Facebook case could have "far-reaching effects" for GDPR contracts.

Facebook's new court defeat: This time it 'may have free speech implications'

Far-right leader's win over Facebook in a German comment case could have international ramifications.

Court tells Facebook: Stop deleting 'offensive' comment

Facebook's move to block a user and cut a comment from that account has been challenged by a German court.

Facebook's fake account crackdown: Our AI spots nudity, hate, terror before you do

Facebook's new report attempts to convey how effective its AI is at flagging bad content and fake accounts.

Facebook is breaking law in how it collects your personal data, court rules

As Facebook prepares to roll out a new privacy center, a German court rules against its data-collection practices.

Facebook data privacy scandal: A cheat sheet TechRepublic

Read about the saga of Facebook's failures in ensuring privacy for user data, including how it relates to Cambridge Analytica, the GDPR, the Brexit campaign, and the 2016 US presidential election.

Facebook loophole let marketers harvest data from private groups, report says CNET

Members of a closed group discovered a Chrome extension let marketers download personal info, according to CNBC.