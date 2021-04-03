Facebook data on 533 million users posted online

Data posted on a cybercrime forum includes phone numbers, Facebook IDs, birth dates, gender and location.

Data of 553 million Facebook users including phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, birth dates and other information have been posted online.

The data dump was Tweeted by Alon Gal, CTO of security firm Hudson Rock. Gal posted a list of affected users by country. According to his list, the US had 32.3 million affected users and UK had 11.5 million. The data was accessed via a Telegram bot.

Other data points in the posting included gender, location and job status. Catalin Cimpanu, at The Record, also reported that he reviewed samples of the leaked data.

The data is reportedly broken up into download packages by country.

With the Facebook data out in the public it's safe to expect it to be used for cybercrime.  

