Facebook: We're not the only ones collecting your data across the web

Following CEO Mark Zuckerberg's two-day grilling before Congress, Facebook is clarifying to users (some confused congressmen among them) how exactly it collects data from people when they're not logged into Facebook.

In a blog post published Monday, Facebook Product Management Director David Baser explained the basics of various Facebook tools and products, including social plugins, Facebook Login, Facebook Analytics, Facebook Audience Network and Facebook Pixel.

At the same time, the social media giant took the opportunity to point out that it's not the only popular technology company collecting information about people from across the web. Baser writes:

Many companies offer these types of services and, like Facebook, they also get information from the apps and sites that use them. Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn all have similar Like and Share buttons to help people share things on their services. Google has a popular analytics service. And Amazon, Google and Twitter all offer login features. These companies -- and many others -- also offer advertising services. In fact, most websites and apps send the same information to multiple companies each time you visit them.

Baser notes that Facebook updated its privacy policy to better explain how it collects data on individuals from across the web and what it does with that information.

He also wrote that Facebook requires websites and apps which use its tools "to tell you they're collecting and sharing your information with us, and to get your permission to do so." Still, while Facebook may be making its own privacy policy easier to read, it's unlikely internet users will be clicking on each site's cookies policy as they browse the web.