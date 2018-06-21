Facebook enables AI-powered English-Spanish translations in Messenger

Facebook on Thursday is bringing AI-powered English-Spanish translations to Messenger users in the US and Mexico.

The translation feature, called "M suggestions for translations," was initially rolled out in May to US buyers and sellers on Marketplace, Facebook's hyperlocal e-commerce portal. M is the AI-powered assistant in Messenger that Facebook rolled out with limited functionality last year.

With this new capability, any time a Messenger user gets a message in a language different from their own default language, M will offer to translate it. If a user accepts the translation, M will ask if they'd like to enable auto-translation.

For now, it will only offer translations from English to Spanish, and vice-versa, in conversations taking place in the United States or Mexico. Facebook plans to eventually launch M suggestions for translations in other languages and countries.

Translation is one of the many "intelligent" features that companies like Facebook are using to make their platforms and tools more appealing to business users and consumers. Microsoft earlier this year announced it was bringing in-line message translation to Teams, its chat-collaboration platform.