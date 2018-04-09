How to tell if Cambridge Analytica accessed your Facebook data

Video: Where Facebook and Cambridge Analytica went wrong

Facebook has begun rolling out a feature to some users that will notify them if their data was accessed as part of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Facebook previously promised it will notify users whose data may have been utilized for political gain.

Facebook will notify users if their data was accessed in the Cambridge Analytica scandal (Facebook).

According to Wired, starting 12pm EST on Monday, some Facebook users will start seeing one of two messages at the top of their News Feed -- both using the header Protecting Your Information. One message will focus on Cambridge Analytica, while the other focuses on general Facebook privacy, data, and app control.

Up to 87 million Facebook users had their data improperly accessed, the social network has revealed.

If you or a Facebook friend were connected to the "This is Your Digital Life" quiz, which is the source of Cambridge Analytica's data, you'll see this message at the top of your news feed:

"We have banned the website 'This Is Your Digital Life,' which one of your friends used Facebook to log into. You can learn more about what happened and how you can remove other apps and websites any time if you no longer want them to have access to your Facebook information



If your data wasn't accessed by Cambridge Analytica, Facebook will link to broader settings so you can protect your information on the social network and across its vast app ecosystem.

It's been about a month since it was revealed Cambridge Analytica harvested information belonging to millions of Facebook users to determine how they may vote at the ballot box during US President Donald Trump's election campaign. The scandal has rocked Facebook's stock price and its trust with users.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify in front of congress this week to answer lawmakers' questions about the Cambridge Analytica scandal. He's repeatedly apologized for the scandal, and is promising more tools and transparency for Facebook users to protect their data.

Facebook hasn't immediately responded to requests for comment on the rollout of the "This Is Your Digital Life" tool.

