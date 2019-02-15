Facebook prefers to recruit from Google over Twitter employees

Mountain View, Calif.-based AI start-up Diffbot has released a report using its Knowledge Graph. The Knowledge Graph is an AI-curated and structured database of all of the public knowledge on the web which is over one trillion facts and 10 billion entities.

For this exercise, It analysed all of the web's publicly available information about approximately 22,000 members of Facebook's workforce.

It wanted to find out where employee talent was moving between tech companies. Personal information which is not posted online is not captured by Diffbot.

The Knowledge Graph constantly collects data from the web, changing the dataset to maintain accuracy.

Any business can treat the entire Web as a database for business intelligence searching skills, employment history, education, social profiles company profiles and the workforce globally, from Fortune 500 to SMBs.

It can map data, addresses, business types, zoning information, and scan every news article, dateline, or byline from anywhere on the web, in any language.

It can also check pricing, specifications, and reviews for every SKU across major ecommerce engines and individual retailers, and watch chats, social sharing, and conversations everywhere from article comments to web forums such as Reddit.

There is no human bias in the collection of this data, so the only bias inherent in the data is created by availability, or lack of, information across the web.

The dataset revealed that Facebook employs a substantial amount of talent from Google and Microsoft. However, it hardly taps any talent from other social platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

Facebook's age and gender distribution closely mirrors other tech companies. The majority of employees are males aged between 30 to 40 years of age. Women currently make up just one third (33 percent) of its total workforce.

The vast majority of Facebook's employees live in the US, with India and the UK close for second.

Diffbot

Naturally California dominates the US Facebook workforce capturing more than double the employees (over 8,000) compared to other 49 states combined

If you would like to work at Facebook, you had better go to Stanford, which produces the most Facebook talent. On the other hand, Harvard (notably Mark Zuckerberg's Alma Mater) seems to be underperforming coming in at No. 10 on the list.

Like any good tech company, most of Facebook's workforce is dedicated to Engineering and Development. However, only 21 percent of engineering and software development employees are female. Marketing and public relations is the only department with a female majorit.

Diffbot

You had better be good at machine learning too -- the skill set is by far the most commonly cited topic at Facebook, far exceeding Data Mining and Hadoop.

Detailed intelligence like this is becoming more and more powerful -- and with the plethora of publicly available information on the web -- will enable companies to look more closely at their competitors, and their hiring patterns.

Retaining your talent is key, because another employer will be sure to snap your employees up if you have the skills they desire.

Previous and related coverage:

Even the most highly motivated employees report they are disengaged at work according to a new report

There is disconnect between the tech that workers want and what leadership is providing - and employees are not backing down.

Once labelled the "job-hopping generation," with low professional engagement, millennials in one industry significantly differ from their working world counterparts.

What trends has Generation Z (Gen Z) adopted, as 16 million Americans go back to their campuses? A new survey from UNiDAYS gives some insights.