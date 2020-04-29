Facebook reports mixed Q1 after taking ad revenue hit in March

Facebook managed to grow its year-over-year revenue by 18 percent in the first quarter of 2020, the company reported Wednesday, even after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a "significant reduction in the demand for advertising" in the last three weeks of the quarter. While demand dropped in March, Facebook said it saw "signs of stability reflected in the first three weeks of April."

Facebook's Q1 net income came to $4.9 billion, with earnings of $1.71 per diluted share. Revenue came to $17.74 billion, up 18 percent year-over-year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.74 on revenue of $17.48 billion.

Due to the uncertainty created by the pandemic, Facebook is not providing revenue guidance for Q2 or for the full year 2020. However, it noted that advertising revenue in the first three weeks of April was approximately flat compared to the same period a year prior.

"The April trends reflect weakness across all of our user geographies as most of our major countries have had some sort of shelter-in-place guidelines in effect," Facebook said in a release.

Facebook warned last month that the COVID-19 pandemic had been adversely affecting its ad business, even as it spurred increased user engagement on Facebook products.

Facebook's daily active users were 1.73 billion on average for March 2020, an increase of 11 percent year-over-year. Its monthly active users totaled 2.6 billion as of March 31, an increase of 10 percent year-over-year.

The number of people active daily on at least one of Facebook's products -- including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp -- was 2.36 billion on average for March, an increase of 12 percent year-over-year. Monthly active people for Facebook products was 2.99 billion as of March 31, an increase of 11 percent year-over-year.

Facebook said that as shelter-in-place restrictions are relaxed in the future, "we expect that we will lose at least some of this increased engagement."

"Our work has always been about helping you stay connected with the people you care about," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. "With people relying on our services more than ever, we're focused on keeping people safe, informed and connected."

Meanwhile, Facebook expects to see its overall expenses this year continue to grow modestly, even as it saves on operational expenses like travel and marketing during the pandemic. The company plans to continue investing in product development and the recruitment of technical talent, and it has committed more than $300 million to investments in helping the broader community during the crisis. It now expects total expenses in 2020 to be between $52 billion and $56 billion.

Facebook expects to continue investing in global infrastructure this year, though it expects to see a significant decrease in construction globally. It now expects 2020 capital expenditures to be approximately $14 billion to $16 billion.