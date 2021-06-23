Facebook's Workplace adds Q&A enhancements, Video Chapters, Knowledge Library improvements

Facebook's revamped collaborative software tool hints at a future hybrid workplace Watch Now

Workplace from Facebook is adding features to enhance Q&A engagement, watch recorded broadcasts on demand more easily and improve its Knowledge Library intranet.

The new features, outlined at Workplace Transform North America, land as a bevy of collaboration platforms have launched new tools for hybrid work arrangements. In recent weeks, Google, Cisco WebEx and Zoom have launched updates. Workplace from Facebook core uses are community, video broadcasts and reaching frontline workers who lack email. Recent collaboration headlines collaboration headlines include:

Ujjwal Singh, Head of Product at Workplace, said video broadcasts have become one of the more popular use cases on Workplace as enterprises use the platform for deliver broadcasts.

The latest batch of Workplace updates revolve around making it easier to view broadcast segments on demand and engage with employees. "Our new Q&A experience pulls in whoever asked the question into the broadcast," said Singh. "Whether it's a 100 person or 1,000-person group it can be a personalized experience."

Another new feature revolves around Video Chapters to make it easier to watch videos on demand and skip to key parts. Using machine learning, Workplace divides events into chapters for easy recall and navigation. Singh said that Facebook's internal Q&As with CEO Mark Zuckerberg are viewed live by anywhere from 45% to 75% of the company. When replays are included, 90% of the company is tuned in.

Workplace's Knowledge Library, which launched a year ago, is adding Cover Pages for Categories to make it easier for employees to navigate and find information. Workplace is also adding translations so Knowledge Library content can be viewed in an employee's preferred language. Knowledge Library will also get Version Control on key documents.

