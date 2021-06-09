Zoom Phone Appliances launch with Poly, Yealink devices in latest hybrid work play

Zoom Video Communications is launching Zoom Phone Appliances, a combination of hardware from Poly and Yealink with Zoom video meetings, phone and collaboration software.
The all-in-one desk phone has an integrated touch display to start and schedule meetings, take phone calls and collaborate.
Video collaboration players are launching new products and revamping platforms to prepare for hybrid work arrangements.
With its video collaboration footprint, Zoom is aiming to blur lines between video and audio and make it easier for enterprises to procure and manage hardware with minimal integration.
Zoom Phone Appliances include:
- Deskphones that are always on. Poly's CCX 600 Desk Phone and CCX 700 Desk Phone with integrated video camera and Yealink VP59 Smart Video Phone are the two headliner Zoom Phone Appliances with more hardware partners to be added.
- Centralized management via Zoom Admin Portal with remote provisioning and updates.
- No additional licensing and available through Zoom's hardware-as-a-service offering.
- Synched user calendar, status, meeting settings and phone.
- Zero touch provisioning.
- Touch display with interactive whiteboarding.
- Certification from Zoom.
