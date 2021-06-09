Zoom Phone Appliances launch with Poly, Yealink devices in latest hybrid work play

ZDNet Recommends The best video conferencing software Which video conferencing platform is right for your business? We've gathered details about 10 leading services. Read More

Zoom Video Communications is launching Zoom Phone Appliances, a combination of hardware from Poly and Yealink with Zoom video meetings, phone and collaboration software.

The all-in-one desk phone has an integrated touch display to start and schedule meetings, take phone calls and collaborate.

Video collaboration players are launching new products and revamping platforms to prepare for hybrid work arrangements.

With its video collaboration footprint, Zoom is aiming to blur lines between video and audio and make it easier for enterprises to procure and manage hardware with minimal integration.

Zoom Phone Appliances include: