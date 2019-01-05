Facial recognition doesn't work as intended on 42 of 110 tested smartphones

A Dutch non-profit has tested 110 smartphone models and found that the facial recognition feature used for locking devices doesn't work as intended on 42 phones.

The study, carried by Consumentenbond and its international partners, found that holding up a photo of the phone's owner is enough to unlock 42 of the tested smartphones.

Any photo will do, such as ones obtained from social media, CCTV footage, or other means.

The results of this study are worrisome. Using a printed photo of the owner's face is the first test that regular users, pen-testers, and attackers alike would use to break into a facial ID-protected smartphone before they move to try more complex attacks that involve creating masks or 3D printed heads of the phone's owner.

Any facial recognition system that fails "the photo test" is usually considered useless.

According to Consumentenbond, models from Asus, BlackBerry, Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Nokia, Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi failed such tests.

Apple devices, known for their strong facial recognition feature, survived the tests with their reputation intact, as expected.

The full list of 42 smartphone models that failed the photo test is below:

Alcatel 1X Asus Zenfone 5 Lite 64 GB Asus Zenfone 5, ZE620KL (64 GB) BlackBerry Key2 BlackBerry Key2 (US version) BQ Aquaris X2 BQ Aquaris X2 Pro General Mobile GM8 HTC U11+ Huawei P20 (EML - L29) Huawei P20 Lite Huawei P20 Pro (CLT - L29) Lenovo Motorola Moto E5 Lenovo Motorola Moto E5 (BR version) Lenovo Motorola Moto E5 Plus (BR version) Lenovo Motorola Moto G6 Play LG K9 (LM-X210EMW) LG Q6 Alpha (LG-M700n) Motorola Moto G6 Play (BR version) Motorola One Nokia 3.1 Nokia 3.1 (US version) Nokia 7.1 Oukitel VU Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Samsung Galaxy A8 (32GB) (SM-A530F/DS Samsung Galaxy A8 (64 GB) Samsung Galaxy A8+ (SM-A730F) Samsung Galaxy J8 Brasil Sony Xperia L2 (H3311) Sony Xperia L2 (H3321) Sony Xperia XZ2 (H8216) Sony Xperia XZ2 (US version) Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (H8314) Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (US version) Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Dual SIM (H8324) Sony Xperia XZ2 Dual SIM (H8266) Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium (US version) Sony Xperia XZ3 Vodafone Smart N9 Xiaomi Mi A2 Xiaomi Mi A2 (32GB)

The following six devices also failed the photo test, but their facial recognition system also featured a "strict" mode that when enabled did not fail the same test again.

Honor 7A LG G7 thinQ LG G7 thinQ (US version) LG G7 thinQ Dual SIM LG V35 ThinQ (US version) LG V40 ThinQ

The list of devices that successfully passed the photo test includes:

Alcatel 3V (5099D) Alcatel 5 Apple iPhone XR (128 GB) Apple iPhone XR (256 GB) Apple iPhone XR (64 GB) Apple iPhone XS (256GB) Apple iPhone XS (512GB) Apple iPhone XS (64GB) Apple iPhone XS Max (256GB) Apple iPhone XS Max (512GB) Apple iPhone XS Max (64GB) Asus Zenfone Max Plus (ZB570TL) Honor 10 Honor 7C Honor 8X Honor View 10 HTC U12+ (EU version) HTC U12+ (US version)Huawei P Smart+ Huawei Y6 (2018) (ATU-L21) Huawei Y7 (2018) Huawei Mate 20 Huawei Mate 20 Lite Huawei Mate 20 Pro Lenovo Motorola Moto G6 (32GB) Lenovo Motorola Moto G6 (64GB) Lenovo Motorola Moto G6 (US version) Lenovo Motorola Moto G6 Plus Lenovo Motorola Moto Z3 .US version Lenovo Motorola Moto Z3 Play Lenovo Motorola Moto Z3 Play .US version Motorola Moto G6 (BR version) Motorola Moto G6 Plus (BR version) One Plus 5T OnePlus 6 (128GB) OnePlus 6 (256GB) OnePlus 6 (64GB) OnePlus 6 (US version) (64 GB) Oppo Find X Samsung Galaxy A6 (32GB) Samsung Galaxy A6+ (32GB) Samsung Galaxy A6+ (64 GB) Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Samsung Galaxy J6 (2018) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128 GB) (EU version) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128 GB) Dual SIM (BR version) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128 GB) Single SIM (EU version) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 SM-N960U1 (US version) Samsung Galaxy S9 (SM-G960F/DS) Samsung Galaxy S9 SM-G960U1 (US model) Samsung Galaxy S9 256GB Samsung Galaxy S9 dual (128GB) Samsung Galaxy S9+ (SM-G965F/DS) Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB Samsung Galaxy S9+ dual (128GB) Samsung Galaxy S9+ Single SIM Samsung Galaxy S9+ SM-G965U1 (US model) WIKO View 2

