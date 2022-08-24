Fitbit unveils Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 with color displays and refined designs

Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2 Image: Fitbit

In 2020, Fitbit announced three new products, and two years later, we have upgraded models for the Sense, Versa, and Inspire devices. The Sense 2 and Versa 4 went through a full design refresh from the bottom up with thinner and lighter products that also bring back the physical button last seen in the Versa 2. The Inspire 3 gets a color display, one of the most requested features for this small tracker.

The new products range from $99.95 to $299.95 and are available now for pre-order, with availability this fall. All three new wearables include a free six-month Premium membership so you can fully experience all that Fitbit has to offer.

Fitbit Sense 2

At the top of the list, we have the Fitbit Sense 2 which includes a new Body Response sensor that takes the EDA capability to the next level with a continuous electrodermal activity feature for all-day stress management. The Sense 2 also measures heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature to give you an overall assessment of your wellness.

Fitbit used an interesting technique to integrate the metal electrodes for its sensors into the glass display. This enabled the company to create a slimmer and sleeker watch. One area where Fitbit leads is in providing guidance with the data that is collected by the watch so that you can take action, such as meditation or reflection, to help manage your stress.

Ten sleep metrics are provided in the new premium feature Sleep Profile. The Fitbit Sense 2 will show you what type of sleeper you are, spot key patterns in your sleep, and provide actionable ways you can improve your sleep.

The Fitbit Sense 2 should provide more than six days of battery life with support for fast charging. Just 12 minutes of charging will provide up to one day of battery life, so you should never experience a dead wearable.

Fitbit more than doubled the number of exercise modes available on the Sense 2 and Versa 4 with more than 40 on-device exercise modes. Thanks to the integrated speaker and microphone, you can take calls on the watch and reply to texts (with a connected Android phone).

Google purchased Fitbit a couple of years ago, and soon we will likely see support for Google Maps and Google Wallet on compatible Fitbit devices. Given that my bank has never supported Fitbit Pay, I look forward to the more universal Google Wallet support.

Lifestyle image of the Fitbit Versa 4 Image: Fitbit

Fitbit Versa 4

The Fitbit Versa 4 is $70 less than the Sense 2 and provides a very similar experience without the Body Response sensor. It offers GPS, heart rate tracking, advanced sleep tracking, and more.

An improved tile-based user interface is provided in Fitbit OS on the Versa 4 and Sense 2 as well, so stay tuned for more on that function as we get review units in hand and can explore all of the details of these new wearables.

In addition to advanced health and wellness tracking, Fitbit is focused on style, with another collection of bands from Brother Vellies available for $54.95. Additional bands include new infinity band colors, sport bands, vegan leather bands, and Horween leather bands.

Fitbit Inspire 3

One of the most obvious upgrades in the new Fitbit lineup is the lovely color display on the Fitbit Inspire 3. Once I saw the color display on the Fitbit Charge 5 I knew there was no way I could go back to trying a monochrome tracker again. Now users have a choice between the larger Charge 5 or the tiny Inspire 3.

Even with the color display, the Inspire 3 supports up to 10 days of battery life. It supports Active Zone Minutes, sleep stages and sleep score, as well as stress management. Heart rate variability, skin temperature, SpO2, and breathing rate are also supported.

Six months of Fitbit Premium comes with the purchase, and this free trial subscription provides Daily Readiness Score, Sleep Profile, and Stress Management Score. The depth and extent of the additional data is pretty incredible, so that you can extend your subscription after the six-month trial for $9.99/month or $79.99 for an annual membership.