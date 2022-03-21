Why you can trust ZDNet
Fitting a screen protector on your iPhone (without it looking a mess)

Do you need a screen protector? Do they do anything? How do you fit one, so it doesn't look a complete mess?

Some people go through their day using their iPhones  with no case and no screen protectors. Others keep it in a case. And there are others who feel that they have nothing to lose from going the all out and kitting it out with a case and screen protector.

I've had a bit of a love/hate relationship with screen protectors. Many are poorly made and a total pain to fit properly without dust getting trapped in the layer, not to mention creases and bubbles.

ZDNet Recommends: iPhone 13 Pro Max -- Alpine green

$1099 at Apple

But the screen is the main bit of your iPhone, and it takes up pretty much half of the surface of the iPhone. And scratches and chips are unsightly, and cracks eventually mean a costly screen replacement.

I'd rather be safe than sorry, so I kitted out my iPhone 13 Pro Max  as soon as the screen protector I wanted became available.

The screen protector I used was the Spigen EZ Fit tempered glass 2-pack . After a lot of testing, this kit was the easiest to fit and had the best fitting screen protectors I could find out there.

9.0
Spigen EZ Fit tempered glass 2-pack Outstanding
$15.99 at Amazon

Like

  • Easy to apply
  • Detailed instructions
  • You get two protectors in a pack
  • Robust and scratch-resistant

Don't Like

  • The plastic frame that holds and aligns the screen protector feels wasteful

And I've had one fitted for about six months on my iPhone. Until the other day, I dropped my iPhone onto rocks while exploring a disused copper mine, and the screen protector cracked.

Now, the first question is, would the screen have been damaged, or am I just down a screen protector?

I'm not sure. iPhone screens are tough, but they're not indestructible, and despite having AppleCare coverage, it's a hassle to get the screen replaced.

I prefer to have a little bit of additional peace of mind.

I'm not going to bore you with the fitting other than to offer a few suggestions:

  • Read the instructions and know what you are doing
  • Do the fitting in a dust-free environment
  • Read the instructions again
  • The more time you spend cleaning the screen and keeping the dust off, the better the end result will be
  • Take your time
iPhone

