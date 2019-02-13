Fiverr makes content marketing push with ClearVoice acquisition

Freelance services marketplace Fiverr said on Wednesday that it's acquiring ClearVoice, a content marketing platform and talent network. The purchase is Fiverr's third acquisition in two years, following deals to buy Veed.me and the freelance platform AND CO. Fiverr said adding ClearVoice into its portfolio mix is part of a push to expand its target audience with more service offerings.

"Fiverr is aggressively pursuing acquisition opportunities that add depth, expertise and expanded functionality to create more touch points between us and the over 1.4 trillion dollar freelance economy," said Fiverr chief executive Micha Kaufman.

Founded in 2014 in Phoenix, ClearVoice's core service provides businesses with access to professional writers for content creation, along with collaboration tools to replicate and scale the content across channels. Its customers include Intuit, Carfax and Esurance.

Kaufman said that demand for content marketing is booming on Fiverr, growing double digit percentages year over year. Within Fiverr Pro, the segment grew more than 200 percent from 2017 to 2018. By adding ClearVoice, Kaufman is hoping to expand Fiverr's content marketing customers from small businesses to larger enterprises.

"The zero to enterprise market is the center of our focus," he said. "For many companies operating in multi faceted markets, it's hard to employ a large team of content writers that are experts in specific categories. We are seeing an upward trend in content marketing that is very significant."

Fiverr said ClearVoice will remain an independent company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to be joining a company that is changing how people and companies work together in the modern era," ClearVoice CEO Jay Swansson said in a statement. "This new chapter is a chance for us to use Fiverr's depth and knowledge to globally scale our business and advance our mission of creating a platform that allows for worldwide creative collaboration."