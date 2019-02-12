Best Presidents' Day 2019 sales: Tech deals on laptops, tablets, and more

It seems like most retailers and vendors don't need much of an excuse to hold a huge sale. From Green Monday to Valentine's Day, there are so many occasions now where you can find great business deals.
And Presidents' Day is no different.
All your favorite sites are planning weekend-long sales this year, so you can save on everything you need for the office or your smart home. Retailers from Walmart to Amazon are holding blowout sales, and vendors like Dell have great deals worth checking out, too. Here's a look at some of the best tech bargains we've spotted so far.
Best Presidents' Day 2019 deals
Amazon
- Save $50 on Fire TV Recast Bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K and HD antenna, $250
- Save $50 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, $200
- Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, $100
- Save $50 on Echo Show (2nd generation), $180
- Save $30 on Amazon Echo Spot, $99.99
- Save $44 on Amazon 2nd Gen Echo Plus, $119.99
- Save $50 on Amazon 2nd Gen Echo Show, $179.99
- Save $302 on Samsung 49-inch QLED 4K 2018 smart TV, $779
- Save $402 on Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K 2018 smart TV, $1,079
Best Buy
- Save up to $150 on Apple MacBook Air
- Save up to $75 on Apple iPad
- Save $70 on Apple HomePod, $280
- Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 3, $259
Dell
- Save $200 on Inspiron 17 5000 laptop, $600
- Save $150 on Dell G3 15 gaming laptop, $700
- Save $150 on Inspiron 15 5000 laptop, $530
- Save $120 on Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 laptop, $480
- Save $90 on Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Keyboard, $89.99
- Save $70 on Dell 22-inch 1080p Monitor (SE2219H), $99.99
- Save $270 on Dell XPS 13 (9380) with 256GB SSD, $1,199.99
HP
- Save $750 on HP 15Z Pavillion laptop, $550
- Save $180 on HP 17Z Touch Optional laptop, $350
- Save $80 on HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 AIO printer, $100
Lenovo
- Save up to $275 on ThinkPad L580
- Save $120 on V130 (15 inch) laptop, $479
Walmart
- Save $110 on Microsoft Xbox One X with NBA 2K19, $389.95
- Save $200 on MSI GV62 15.6-inch gaming laptop with GTX 1060, $799.99
- Save $50 on Logitech G602 wireless gaming mouse, $29.99
- Save $60 on Sony PlayStation mini console, $39.99
- Save $100 on Vizio 55-inch P-Series 4K smart TV, $379
