Cyber Week deals: Storage, SSD, and flash drive sales

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Got more data than you have space for? While cloud storage is an increasingly popular option, nothing beats the convenience and peace of mind of having the data in the palm of your hand or on your desk.

And there's never been a better time to pick up high-quality, affordable storage for less!

Here we have compiled a selection that ranges from a very practical 2TB external hard drive to a massive NAS box capable of holding an amazing 56TB of data. Be sure to bookmark this guide, too, as we plan to update it throughout Cyber Monday Week.

Seagate One Touch 2TB External Hard Drive 42% off A no-nonsense eternal hard drive that's at home attached to a desktop system or on the road being used in conjunction with a laptop. This 2TB option is a sweet spot in terms of capacity versus value, but it is offered in capacities ranging from 1TB to 5TB to suit your needs. It also givers you USB 3.0 speeds and the flexibility to work on Windows and Mac systems. $58 at Amazon

Western Digital 2TB WD Blue PC Hard Drive - 5400 RPM 17% off The perfect upgrade for PCs looking for a bit more storage capacity. The ED Blue range offers capacity at a reasonable price, and the free cloning software makes upgrading a snap. The two-year warranty also offers peace of mind in case something goes wrong. Is 2TB not right for you? The WD Blue hard drive is offered in capacities ranging from 500MGB to a whopping 6TB. $49 at Amazon

Western Digital 500GB WD Blue SN550 NVMe M.2 SSD 11% off Need speed that a spinning hard drive can't offer? This WD Blue SN550 NVMen SSD is the perfect way to speed up a PC by swapping out the existing boot drive for an M.2 drive. With this one change, you get four times the performance of a SATA SSD. This is a fantastic way to upgrade a desktop system and give it a few more years of life. $53 at Amazon

WD Black SN750 2TB NVMe Internal Gaming M.2 SSD 31% off Need even more speed and capacity? The WD Black SN750 2TB M.2 SSD is the perfect addition top your PC. Offering transfer speeds up to 3400 MB/s, this drive has been designed to handle the massive files associated with modern PC games. This drive also comes with a generous five-year warranty. $274 at Amazon

WD My Cloud Pro Series PR4100 NAS (diskless) 9% off Need more storage? Much more? The four-bay WD My Cloud Pro Series PR4100 NAS allows you to add as much as you need, and make that storage available on your network. The PR4100 can take anything from 8TB to a massive 56TB, and the built-in Intel Pentium N3710 Quad-Core 1.6GHz processor and 4GB of RAM mean that you're never left waiting for your data. $452 at Amazon

Need gift ideas?

Check out our ZDNet Recommends directory or Holiday Gifts hub for some inspiration.

Our sister sites also have the following gift guides: