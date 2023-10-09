'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Flipper Zero just went even more retro with this cool limited-edition version
I've raved a lot about the Flipper Zero here. Since picking one up earlier this year, it has become one of those must-have tools that I turn to on a regular basis. From testing whether car key fobs are working, to capturing and analyzing radio frequency signals, this tiny toy-like tool has proven itself worth its weight in gold.
And I'm not alone. Some 400,000 people use Flipper Zero to interact with wireless devices, and access control systems and remote keyless systems, and RFID card systems. And not only is the hardware top-notch, but the device is fully open-source and customizable, offering an unprecedented level of flexibility and power.
Limited-edition Flipper Zero
Same as the regular Flipper Zero -- even the price -- except the with a transparent case allowing you to see all the components, from the four PCBs and battery, down to the cool sub-GHz antenna.
Flipper Zero tech specs
- ARM Cortex-M4 32-bit 64 MHz (application processor)
- ARM Cortex-M0+ 32 MHz (network processor)
- Flash: 1024 KB
- SRAM: 256 KB
- 1.4-inch 128 x 64 LCD monochrome display
- 5-button joystick with back button
- 2000 mAh rechargeable battery
- Sub-1 GHz frequencies: 315 MHz, 433 MHz, 868 MHz and 915 MHz (depending on regions)
- 13.56 MHz NFC
- 125 kHz RFID
- 18 GPIO connector
- Infrared (TX/RX range: 800-950 nm, TX power: 300 mW)
- iButton 1-Wire support (Dallas DS1990A/CYFRAL compatible)
- USB 2.0 port, type C
The look and design of the Flipper Zero is pretty iconic, with a сyberpunk aesthetic mixed in with some Tamagotchi and retro gadgets of the 2000s. Even the main character is a nod to the cyber-dolphin in William Gibson's Johnny Mnemonic.
It's hard to think what could be done to make the design even more special.
Well, the design team pulled it off, creating a limited-edition transparent version of the Flipper Zero. Exactly the same as the white and orange Flipper Zero, only now you can see what's on the inside!
And it's pretty cool to look at.
This is a limited-edition run of 7,500 units, so if you want one, you'd better act fast. And the cool thing is that this limited-edition version of the Flipper Zero is exactly the same price as the regular version -- $169.