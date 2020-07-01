Free PDF: Robotics in the enterprise

Robotics in the enterprise Watch Now

From food delivery and disinfecting offices to retail services and surgeries, robots are increasingly sharing our workplaces.

How are enterprises adapting to the explosive growth in robotics and robotic systems? ZDNet and TechRepublic published a PDF ebook: Robotics in the enterprise to find out. Here's a look at what's in this free ebook.

In "Robotics in business: Everything humans need to know," ZDNet contributor Greg Nichols provides an executive guide to the technology and market drivers behind the $135 billion robotics market.

Many articles in this ebook focus on robot usage in various industry segments. ZDNet's Daphne Leprince-Ringuet investigates what work will look like as robots start mingling with humans in their workplaces in her feature, "The robots are coming, and this is how they will change the future of work." TechRepublic's Macy Bayern details the ways robots are leading the future of healthcare in the article, "How robots are revolutionizing healthcare," and TechRepublic's Jonathan Greig explores how "Robots are changing the face of retail in 2020."

The coronavirus pandemic is playing a role in how companies adopt robotics. TechRepublic's Teena Maddox shares results from the latest CIO Jury survey in, "CIO Jury: 58% of tech leaders say robotics will play a significant role in their industry within the next two years."

ZDNet contributor Greg Nichols reports that automation is getting a big boost thanks to consumer behavior changes during the pandemic in his article, "The robots handling your online orders." His feature "Robots are taking over during COVID-19 (and there's no going back)" investigates how automation can stand in when human workers have to stay home, and in "Robotic watchdogs and wearables enforce social distancing" Nichols details how developers are rushing COVID-19-related updates to existing technology stacks.

Further Nichols articles -- "Is this the tipping point for delivery by robot?" and "Delivery robots maneuvering to devour food delivery market" -- reveal how the pandemic has created perfect market conditions for robots to thrive.

At a time when social distancing has become the norm, MIT researchers are teaching robots how to work more effectively alongside humans. Read how in TechRepublic contributor Esther Shein's article "Robots are learning workplace etiquette at MIT."

Across the globe, healthcare innovation company Terumo Singapore says robots can disinfect a room within 15 minutes. Learn more in ZDNet's Aimee Chanthadavong article "Singapore hospital disinfects patient rooms using Xenex Lightstrike robots."

Discover the best telepresence hardware to go beyond video conferencing and make remote work truly collaborative in Greg Nichols' article "Best telepresence robots for business in 2020: Double Robotics, OhmniLabs, Meeting Owl, and more."

Also in this ebook, Daphne Leprince-Ringuet reports on robot resources in her feature "The growing robot workforce means we'll need a robot HR department, too." Greg Nichols investigates the future of fast delivery and easy returns in the article "Future of fulfillment: Robots, trikes, and very small spaces," and he reports on how shifting leadership attitudes and new technology development are leading to more robots in war in the feature "Robotic drones: Coming to a war near you."

Variability in packaging is the Achilles heel of industrial automation. Discover why these soft robotic hands can help in Greg Nichols' feature "Soft robotic hands may soon have a firm grip on the industry."

A smart neural chip brings power- and-cost-effective radar to drones and robots for the first time. Learn how in "Look out! A low-powered solution to keep robots from crashing" by Greg Nichols.

To read all these articles, plus details on original research from TechRepublic Premium, download the free PDF ebook: Robotics in the enterprise.

