Fujitsu nabs a share in AU$175m Defence IT overhaul program

Fujitsu has signed a three-year contract with the Australian Department of Defence to modernise the department's network infrastructure and end-user computing that is used to support field operations and exercises for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Under the AU$175 million program, Fujitsu will work in partnership with Defence's partners KBR and Leidos to provide services including service desk functions, end-user and workstation support, VoIP and email communications, collaboration tools, network infrastructure, and network services management across all Defence operations.



Other deliverables under the contract, according to Fujitsu, include continuous in-service deployed IT environments that "are an essential part of Defence's operational capability" and developing "centrally-governed security and accreditation and enterprise governance".

Must read: There are 84 high-cost IT projects underway by the Australian government

Helping Defence's IT workforce build their skillset is also on the to-do list for Fujitsu.

"Fujitsu is pleased to continue its longstanding relationship with the Department of Defence and to be working collaboratively with Defence's industry partners KBR and Leidos," Fujitsu ANZ CEO Graeme Beardsell said.

"Where together we will deliver a comprehensive solution that will provide exceptional support to critical Defence operations. Through our strategic partnership with Defence, we look forward to provisioning surge capacity and enhancing skills with our ADF colleagues.

This latest contract builds on Fujitsu's existing relationship with Defence. In the past, the tech conglomerate has been charged with delivering national deskside support services, including warehousing and asset management, project services, and audiovisual services; and the department's distributed computing centralised services.

Related Coverage

Defence turns to the market to help shape its digital future

Defence mobility and digitisation project aims to give personnel a better mobility experience.

Defence hands AU$20m data centre contract to Datapod

As part of the Australian government's AU$1 billion injection into Defence.

Australian Defence hunts for new contractor to build new recruitment database

It comes after Defence's former recruitment database was attacked using a Citrix vulnerability.

Fujitsu to expand Western Sydney data centre

Western Sydney Phase 2 will add 4,500 square metres of technical area and 20 megawatts of new capacity.