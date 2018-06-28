Future SD cards: Expect monster 128TB storage, plus zippier data transfers

Video: SanDisk competitor to sell half-terabyte mircoSD card.

Standards body the SD Association has announced a faster data-transfer interface, dubbed SD Express, and SD Ultra Capacity, which offers a 128TB maximum capacity.

SD Express incorporates PCI Express or PCIe and Non-Volatile Memory express or NVMe, the standard software interface for PCIe SSDs.

The addition of PCIe should enable a maximum data transfer rates of 985 megabytes per second, and together with NVMe will allow SD cards to be used as removable SSDs.

SD Ultra Capacity (SDUC) cards would be a huge jump from today's maximum SD card capacity of 2TB.

SD Express and SDUC are part of the new SD 7.0 specification unveiled at Mobile World Congress Shanghai this week.

SD Express will be initially offered on SDUC, SDXC and SDHC memory cards. The speedier interface will enable future SD cards to support gaming and other apps on cards, 8K video capture and playback, VR, video streaming, and large images.

The SD Association has published a whitepaper detailing the specification detailing backward compatibility and requirements for maximum performance.

The new cards with SD Express will have the same shape as today's SD cards and will include the SD UHS-I interface to support legacy SD interfaces.

However, achieving maximum performance requires that a card and host support SD Express, so in reality many of today's devices will support data transfer speeds of far less than 985MB/s.

If the host has UHS-II or USH-III pins with an SD Express card, it will enable up to 104MB/s data transfers, according to the whitepaper.

Image: SD Association

Previous and related coverage

World's first 512GB microSD: Monster .5TB storage comes to smartphones

UK company Integral Memory has just announced the world's highest capacity microSD card.

SSD prices: how low will they go?

If you've been holding off on buying a new SSD or high-capacity thumb drive due to price, there's good news: prices are dropping fast.

Western Digital unveils 12TB 'Purple' hard drives for AI-powered video surveillance

This drive is built for heavy workloads and support up to twice as many AI channels as the competition.

Do helium-filled hard drives have a lower failure rate?

Helium-filled hard drives offer improved power efficiency and increased density compared to air-filled hard drives. But what's the failure rate like for these drives?

Add gigabytes of storage to your MacBook the quick and easy way

You can now add gigabytes of storage to your MacBook for $9.99 and the cost of a microSD card - and no screwdrivers required.

Western Digital's experimental NVMe-linked SD card could be world's fastest TechRepublic

NVMe capable SD cards could be the potential solution to the slow speeds of SD cards, making high speed use cases such as DSLR cameras more efficient.

This massive, speedy 400GB microSD card will cost you $300 CNET

Western Digital came to Mobile World Congress with a huge, fast and ultra-durable memory card.