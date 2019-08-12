G2 opens in-depth reports, drops paywall

G2 has opened up its in-depth reports that index enterprise software and cloud vendors on everything from customer relationships to implementation, ease of use and results. The reports were previously behind a pay wall.

The reports, available for registered users, feature grid reports for high level overviews, index reports based on proprietary algorithms that analyze crowdsourced reviews and momentum reports to track innovation cadence.

G2's Michael Fauscette, director of research, said the reports are the latest iteration of the company's service, which now has a critical mass of enterprise software reviews and is using natural language processing and algorithms to create indexes and highlight key items.

In addition, G2 has been building out its research team with plans to hire more analysts. For instance, G2 recently hired Tom Pringle as vice president of research. Pringle was formerly head of technology research at Ovum.

G2's strategy highlights how data is becoming the new oil--a raw material that can be turned into more products. As a regular user of G2, I wonder how long before the company's research starts to dig into the fees charged by big firms like Gartner and Forrester Research. A few reports worth checking out include:

The revenue model for G2 revolves around vendors who create brand packages within the site as well as licensed buyer intent data. G2 hasn't pursued revenue from its users, but the acquisition of Siftery last year could provide an avenue.

G2, which has raised $100 million in funding, has:

93,000 products covered;

634 report ready categories that have enough reviews to yield statistically significant insights;

841,000 reviews;

31 average data points per each review;

15 external data points;

15,000 reports available.

Fauscette's plan is use automation and his research team to create anywhere from 3,500 to 4,000 reports a month. In the meantime, G2 continually tweaks its algorithms. Its index reports have an "other factors" area that is hidden so vendors can't find out weightings and game results. "We hide a little bit of the algorithm," he said.